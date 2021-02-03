Grabbing 'energy pills': Bella Cravens exceeding expectations for Nebraska women's basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Bella Cravens consistently comes barreling in to grab the basketball, almost as if her name is written on it in gold.
Cravens, a transfer from Eastern Washington, has exceeded expectations of rebounding excellence in her first season at NU.
“She just comes out of nowhere all the time. She’s such an asset to this team,” center Kate Cain said after the Huskers’ 63-55 win over Ohio State. “Her ability to jump and find the ball, wherever it’s at, whether it’s on offense or defense, it’s just so beneficial to our team.”
Cravens became the team’s top rebounder after a double-double performance in the Huskers’ 84-68 victory over Wisconsin, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She now has 114 rebounds on the season.
“I like to have at least a double digit each game,” Cravens said.
This season, she has done that five times.
“Coach Amy (Williams) likes to call them energy pills, especially offensive rebounds,” Cravens said. “It's a reset button. Just gives everybody those big boosts of energy, we get another 20 seconds to play offensively.”
At Eastern Washington, the 6-foot-3 forward led the Big Sky with 8.5 rebounds per game. After earning All-Big Sky honorable mention as a sophomore, Cravens entered the transfer portal. She was unable to visit Nebraska but knew it was the place for her through conversations with Williams and her staff.
“In my recruiting process, one of the main things I was looking for was development,” Cravens said. “I was looking for a program that would challenge me the most and really help me develop my game.”
Since arriving in Lincoln, the Laie, Hawaii, native said that she has become a more well-rounded player and expanded her knowledge of the game.
Cravens played center at Eastern Washington but is now a forward at NU, playing mostly on the perimeter but also posts up occasionally.
Cain, who has a team-high 46 blocks, said that she “genuinely love(s)” playing with Cravens, who has 21 blocks.
“Just knowing that she’s there to block whoever else comes down, then if I come over to help she’ll have my back. It’s really a comforting feeling to be able to play with Bella. We have fun,” Cain said after the Wisconsin game.
Along with Cain, Cravens also leans on forward Issie Bourne for instruction and as a role model in the program.
“I look to her if I have a question on offense, defense, anything like that. I know that everybody else does too. I feel like me, especially, because she's a post,” Cravens said.
Bourne has missed the past four games with an ankle injury. The Huskers have committed to stepping up to fill their second-leading scorer’s place, according to Cravens.
“You can really see it, (Annika Stewart), Ruby (Porter), Whitney (Brown), our three freshmen, I feel like they've all stepped up substantially, and I feel like it really shows,” she said.
Cravens also said guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who was recently cleared to play after an offseason knee surgery, has elevated the Huskers.
“Mi'Cole's presence on the court is an energy pill itself,” Cravens said.
After playing with six to eight available players, with the addition of Cayton, Nebraska has added early enrollee Kendall Coley, who played her first minutes against Wisconsin.
The Huskers (9-5, 7-4) travel to Penn State (6-7, 3-6) for a 5 p.m. tipoff Thursday.
The Nittany Lions consistently play zone defense, something NU has seen little of this season. Cravens said she is focusing on making adjustments to earn rebounds a zone.
“To me, rebounding is really just 90% effort,” Cravens said. “If my shot's not falling, I know that I can always go and rebound. I try to focus on rebounding more than anything.”
Cravens will be battling for rebounds against 6-2 forward Johnasia Cash, who averages 8.9 rebounds per game and 14.4 points. Guard Kelly Jekot (15.4) and guard Makenna Marisa (14.5) lead the Nittany Lions in scoring.
“I know that we'll have some great quarters, we'll play like three great quarters of basketball in one game, but then we'll kind of lapse one quarter,” she said. “So one of the goals I would have for the team would be to compete and to play with that intensity that we play with in most first quarters, for all four quarters of the game.”