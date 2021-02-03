Grabbing 'energy pills': Bella Cravens exceeding expectations for Nebraska women's basketball

“In my recruiting process, one of the main things I was looking for was development,” Cravens said. “I was looking for a program that would challenge me the most and really help me develop my game.”

Since arriving in Lincoln, the Laie, Hawaii, native said that she has become a more well-rounded player and expanded her knowledge of the game.

Cravens played center at Eastern Washington but is now a forward at NU, playing mostly on the perimeter but also posts up occasionally.

Cain, who has a team-high 46 blocks, said that she “genuinely love(s)” playing with Cravens, who has 21 blocks.

“Just knowing that she’s there to block whoever else comes down, then if I come over to help she’ll have my back. It’s really a comforting feeling to be able to play with Bella. We have fun,” Cain said after the Wisconsin game.

Along with Cain, Cravens also leans on forward Issie Bourne for instruction and as a role model in the program.

“I look to her if I have a question on offense, defense, anything like that. I know that everybody else does too. I feel like me, especially, because she's a post,” Cravens said.