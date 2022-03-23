Guard Ruby Porter is leaving Nebraska women's basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska women's basketball guard Ruby Porter announced Wednesday afternoon she's leaving the Husker program after two seasons and returning to her native Australia.
Porter announced the news in a tweet. She averaged two points and 1.1 assist this season for NU, appearing in 29 games. Last season, she averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds for the Huskers. In 2021-2022, many of her minutes were taken by true freshman Allison Weidner, who broke into the starting lineup for NU late in the year.
Earlier on Wednesday, another guard, Mi’Cole Cayton, entered the transfer portal, as well. With their departures, plus the removal of Ashley Scoggin from the roster late in the year, NU has plenty of room to add players from the transfer portal.
Amy Williams posted her best season yet as the Nebraska women's basketball coach, and, with returning starters and lessons learned from an ugly loss in the NCAA Tournament, the program could get better.