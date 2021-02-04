Husker women can't overcome Penn State's fourth-quarter rally

Nebraska women’s basketball was shocked by Penn State 85-74 after being unable to overcome a late fourth-quarter surge by the Nittany Lions led by forward Johnasia Cash.
Cash sparked a 17-3 run in the last three minutes of the game. She finished with 27 points and 19 rebounds within 24 minutes.
Husker center Kate Cain earned 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Nebraska (9-6, 7-5) struggled to get to the free-throw line, after arriving, they completed 4 of 12. Penn State went 26 of 32 (81 percent) including 15 of 19 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers were also outrebounded 50-41.
The Nittany Lions (7-7, 4-6) came out hot, driving down the lane and winning in one-on-one matchups down low. Cash scored 10 points in six minutes before retiring to the bench after her second personal foul in the half.
Guard Whitney Brown and Ashley Scoggin opened up the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers, the first successful shots behind the arc in nine attempts. The Huskers were 0 of 7 in first quarter but went 5 of 8 in the second quarter.
Brown finished with nine points, going 3 of 4 beyond the arc. Scoggin added 11 points after not scoring in the Huskers last two contests.
After shooting 33 percent from the floor in the first quarter, Nebraska went 10 of 17 (56.6 percent) in the second quarter to keep the score close, heading into halftime down 44-40.
Guard Sam Haiby, who averages 17.8 points per game, was held to 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Forward Issie Bourne returned after a four-game hiatus due to an ankle injury. She earned nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.
Forward Bella Cravens went down clutching her left knee in the second quarter. She returned five minutes later and concluded the half with 4 points. Cravens, the Huskers leading rebounder, was held to six rebounds and six points.
"74 points needs to be enough for us to win ballgames," said coach Amy Williams. "So very clearly, the defensive effort that we had tonight is not good enough to win in this league."
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.