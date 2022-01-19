Husker women's basketball game vs. Rutgers postponed due to COVID

The Nebraska women's basketball home game against Rutgers originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Husker program.

The Big Ten will attempt to reschedule the game. If it cannot be rescheduled, it will count as a no contest for both teams.

This is the Huskers' first game this season impacted by COVID. Their next scheduled game is Sunday at Illinois.

After a 12-0 start to the season, Nebraska has lost four of its last five, all against Big Ten opponents. At 2-4 in conference play, the Huskers currently sit in ninth in the Big Ten standings.

