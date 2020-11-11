Husker women's basketball signs another competitor — and Markowski — in their top 25 class

“She played against some of the best post players in the country and continued to shine,” Williams said.

In early August, Markowski, reflecting on how COVID-19 made her appreciate her family more, reconsidered her decision.

“She started to reflect on all the things she would miss with her siblings and grandparents, and how much easier it would to be to stay in Lincoln,” Andy said. As a former assistant at South Dakota, Andy had been on the other side of the call Alexis had to make to SDSU. It wasn’t easy. But they reopened the process looking for a school to compare against the Jackrabbits.

Williams and her staff wasted little time.

Iowa State was in the mix, too, but Nebraska already recruited Markowski for years, the school was in her hometown, and her dad was a two-time Husker captain who started 60 games under Danny Nee. Andy said Wednesday he doesn’t live his life through his kids and wants them to go wherever they want. He didn’t want to steer Alexis. He just shared his experience at NU.

“He had opportunities that a lot of college players didn’t by playing at Nebraska,” Alexis said. “Just the things he’s told me about the way they treat you is something I’m excited about.”