Husker women's basketball surpasses 100-point mark in season-opening rout of Maine
BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team roared out of the gates in its season opener Tuesday afternoon with a 108-50 dismantling of Maine, which finished 17-3 last season and won its conference.

Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists.

The Huskers started fast and never looked back, leading 28-8 after the first quarter behind 10 early points from junior guard Ashley Scoggin.

That lead was up to 52-26 at halftime. A 19-3 run to start the second half pushed it to 82-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nebraska never took its foot off the gas pedal with a second-half margin of 56-24.

Four of the five starters scored in double figures, and seven totaled eight or more points. The Huskers beat the Black Bears in every major statistical category, shooting 61% from the floor and more than doubling total rebounds and turnovers forced.

The Huskers return to action Thursday when they host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m.

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

