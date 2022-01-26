Huskers are ready for four game homestand after COVID pause

LINCOLN — Basketball coaches crave routines and cringe at interrupting well-crafted practice schedules.
So Amy Williams didn’t like canceling practice one day last week. Or conducting other workouts with six players. Or wiping scheduled games off the calendar so they could be played in a more compressed period of time.
But there’s not much stopping the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, which ran through the Husker men and women’s basketball teams last week and chunks of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s student body.
For much of the fall semester, UNL’s campus had a seven-day rolling average of positive cases between 10 and 20 per day, according to the school’s COVID dashboard. When students returned for the second semester, they were required to get one round of reentry surveillance COVID testing between Jan. 14 and 21. This included Husker athletes.
Williams had a plan for testing players across the weeklong window.
“We tried to do our very best to stagger that out by position and strategize on that but ultimately there were just a substantial amount of positive tests that put us below the safe harbor limits of number of available bodies to play,” Williams said.
Not only did UNL’s cases skyrocket — to a peak of 508 Jan. 18 alone — multiple Husker teams returned a glut of positive cases. The NU women played their first 17 games without interruption. After the reentry testing, they had to postpone two games.
“There were plenty of positive tests that came from otherwise asymptomatic student-athletes,” Williams said. “Certainly was something we were not anticipating — and didn’t expect — but we’re grateful for all the people who have helped us work through it day by day.”
Williams expected almost all of her team — which stands at 13-4, 2-4 in the Big Ten — to return to practice by Wednesday. Thursday night, the Huskers will host Wisconsin (5-13, 2-6).
At least a few NU players may be wearing masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for persons who are fewer than 10 days removed from a positive COVID-19 test. An NU spokesman said the mask wearing mandated in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s guidelines mirrors the CDC.
Asked by The World-Herald to clarify whether NU student-athletes were required to wear in-game masks if not yet outside the 10-day window, LLCHD Director Pat Lopez said she couldn’t speak to any certain individuals.
“But there is — we have the guidance that follows CDC guidance what people need to do when they’re quarantined, if they’re a close contact,” Lopez said.
Williams said her players are ready to start a four-game homestand.
“The good thing is our kids are really champing at the bit,” Williams said. “They’re excited to get back after it.”
Notes
» Guard Sam Haiby, who injured her shoulder in the second half of the Indiana game Jan. 13, remains “stiff,” Williams said, while making progress toward a return to the court.
“Each day it gets stronger and stronger,” Williams said of Haiby’s shoulder.
If Haiby can’t go, it’s likely freshman Allison Weidner, who got the start at Iowa before the COVID pause, gets another. Williams said she’s “thrilled” with Weidner’s growth.
» NU will celebrate “Australia Night” for three players from Down Under: forward Isabelle Bourne, guard Jaz Shelley and guard Ruby Porter. Shelley and Porter’s parents will be on hand for the game.
“It’s the first time in a long time that they’ve been able to travel because of a lot of the travel restrictions,” Williams said. “So that’s really exciting.”
» Fans who attend the NU men’s game against Wisconsin — which tips at 4 p.m. — can use those tickets for the 8 p.m. women’s game.
