Huskers are ready for four game homestand after COVID pause

“We tried to do our very best to stagger that out by position and strategize on that but ultimately there were just a substantial amount of positive tests that put us below the safe harbor limits of number of available bodies to play,” Williams said.

Not only did UNL’s cases skyrocket — to a peak of 508 Jan. 18 alone — multiple Husker teams returned a glut of positive cases. The NU women played their first 17 games without interruption. After the reentry testing, they had to postpone two games.

“There were plenty of positive tests that came from otherwise asymptomatic student-athletes,” Williams said. “Certainly was something we were not anticipating — and didn’t expect — but we’re grateful for all the people who have helped us work through it day by day.”

Williams expected almost all of her team — which stands at 13-4, 2-4 in the Big Ten — to return to practice by Wednesday. Thursday night, the Huskers will host Wisconsin (5-13, 2-6).