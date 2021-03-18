Huskers carry 'warrior' mentality into WNIT

“I've gained a lot of confidence,” Bourne said. “I think my ankle's doing a lot better. I still tweak it from time to time but I think being able to get back on the court and keep playing and gaining strength back on it has been really helpful.”

Three-time Big Ten All-Defense selection Cain is still weighing her options of whether to use her extra year of eligibility or turn pro next season. She is currently waiting for her season to be done before making a decision.

The defensive skills of Cain and her teammates will be on display Friday against Chelsey Perry, the OVC preseason player of the year. The 6-2 forward leads the Skyhawks in points (22.5) and rebounds per game (7.1).

“Us forwards will probably have to do a good job of defending her one-on-one and making sure she doesn't get easy shots so that those outside guards don't have to help in,” Bourne said.

Outside of Nebraska’s captains, the Huskers have little experience on the floor with three new transfers and four freshmen. UT Martin, which lost to Belmont in the OVC championship game, has an older team with lots of game experience, including eight upperclassmen.