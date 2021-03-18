Huskers carry 'warrior' mentality into WNIT

LINCOLN — Find "warrior" in the dictionary and under the synonyms you'll see "Nebraska women's basketball team." Not actually, but you should.
The Huskers were dealt a tough hand this season with three returning players, injuries, and a pandemic, yet they've made it to the WNIT.
NU (12-12, 9-10 Big Ten) battles Tennessee-Martin (20-5, 17-2 Ohio Valley) on Friday at 11 a.m. in Memphis, Tennessee, in the first round of the tournament. All WNIT games will be streamed on FloHoops.com.
Coach Amy Williams said point guard Sam Haiby, who's recently gotten national attention, has been a "warrior" all season.
"She takes a beating,” Williams said. “Many times this year, she's cramping, she's not always 100 percent, but you wouldn't know that by watching her and the way she continues to compete. And she's going to just hurry up and drink her electrolytes and get back out onto the court to try to help our team. She overcomes a lot.”
Haiby led Nebraska with a game-high 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in NU’s 83-73 loss to top-seeded Maryland in the Big Ten tournament. The 5-foot-9 junior improved her average points per game by seven this season along with her overall game.
“We challenged her to really be the leader on our team in rebounds and she's taken that and embraced it,” Williams said. “You can talk about the seven-point production (increase), but I want to talk about her improvement with rebounding, and those are the kinds of things that for me, make her a warrior.”
Kate Cain, NU’s lone senior, said Haiby has been "tremendous" this season.
“We've been able to rely on her for so much,” Cain said. “Especially having such a brand-new team and just only a few returners out there, so just being able to consistently rely on Sam has been huge. And I'm really proud of all the strides she's been able to make.”
The Huskers’ three captains — Haiby, Cain and Issie Bourne — are the only available players who returned from last season. Guard Trinity Brady suffered a season-ending ankle injury in NU’s second game of the season.
Sophomore forward Bourne, like many of her teammates, had to sit out a couple of games due to an injury but has fought her way back to health in time to get her rhythm before the postseason.
“I've gained a lot of confidence,” Bourne said. “I think my ankle's doing a lot better. I still tweak it from time to time but I think being able to get back on the court and keep playing and gaining strength back on it has been really helpful.”
Three-time Big Ten All-Defense selection Cain is still weighing her options of whether to use her extra year of eligibility or turn pro next season. She is currently waiting for her season to be done before making a decision.
The defensive skills of Cain and her teammates will be on display Friday against Chelsey Perry, the OVC preseason player of the year. The 6-2 forward leads the Skyhawks in points (22.5) and rebounds per game (7.1).
“Us forwards will probably have to do a good job of defending her one-on-one and making sure she doesn't get easy shots so that those outside guards don't have to help in,” Bourne said.
Outside of Nebraska’s captains, the Huskers have little experience on the floor with three new transfers and four freshmen. UT Martin, which lost to Belmont in the OVC championship game, has an older team with lots of game experience, including eight upperclassmen.
“The biggest challenge there is," Williams said, "they’re a team of a lot of veterans and upperclassmen and seniors with a lot of experience, and a point guard that transferred from Louisville, and one of the best forward post players in the country, the Ohio Valley (preseason) player of the year in Chelsey Perry. There are definitely some matchups that will be very interesting, and it's going to take a great team effort.”
Skyhawk sophomore point guard Seygan Robins shoots 47.7% from beyond the arc, one of five UT Martin players who shoot above 40%. They are also very accurate from the field and make 46.8% of their shots as a team. Sophomore forward Dasia Young shoots a team-high 52.8% from the floor.
Williams said it’s more difficult to defend a team that has a good post player inside with multiple sharp shooters on the perimeter.
One of Nebraska’s perimeter shooters, Ashley Scoggin, has overcome multiple knee injuries during her basketball career to become a finalist for the Junior College Transfer of the Year award.
“I'm just excited for Ashley because she has overcome so much to be continuing her basketball career with everything that she's been through,” Williams said. “The way that she has, as a transfer and a new player in this program, just seamlessly stepped in and found a way to really contribute and help us with being a contributor from behind the arc, but also just embrace defensively, whatever we need her to do, and working hard to become a better defender.”
Freshman Ruby Porter suffered a season-ending injury against Maryland. Williams said Porter will likely avoid an extensive surgery.
The Huskers had a solid showing in the Big Ten tournament but were still unable to overcome their fourth-quarter production struggles. Against an efficient scoring team like UT Martin and the WNIT competition, Nebraska will need to turn to its warriors to continue to fight on.
“We're pleased with our performance in the tournament,” Williams said. “But we're not satisfied not being able to get over the hump when we have a fourth-quarter lead. And that's exactly where I would like our team and our program to be — understanding and really grateful for the improvements that we've made, but certainly not satisfied and continuing to be hungry to get over the hump and wanting to seek out ways to get postseason wins.”