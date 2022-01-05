Huskers did everything it took to beat No. 8 Michigan: 'The sign of a real special team'

LINCOLN — Amy Williams has probably been talking about the topic for her entire coaching career. But in her time at Nebraska, Williams has harped again and again on an area of play that takes toughness, timing and total commitment.
Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding.
As blocking and tackling are to football, battling on the boards is to basketball. Bad technique, limited physicality and a lack of want-to get teams beat.
One season, Williams built the team’s entire theme — GUTS — around defense and rebounding. That was after an 11-point NCAA tournament loss to Arizona State in 2018, which out-rebounded NU by 22 and grabbed 21 offensive boards.
Since then, NU has out-rebounded Big Ten opponents in every season. The Huskers rack up gaudy numbers against overmatched nonconference foes, then march into a league full of giants where officials often swallow their whistles.
But that wasn't the case in Nebraska’s first loss this season — 72-69 at Michigan State. A slower, burlier team out-rebounded NU by seven. Williams and players vowed not to repeat that performance against No. 8 Michigan.
They didn’t. The Huskers out-rebounded the Wolverines 42-34 and won 79-58.
“It really hurt us when we got out-rebounded at Michigan State the other day, and we spent a lot of time — probably more than our team would like — watching all of those rebounds we gave up on film,” Williams said Tuesday after the biggest victory of her Husker tenure.
NU has beaten ranked teams under Williams, but never a top-10 team that had reigning Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon, who had averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in her four previous games against Nebraska.
Not Tuesday night. She had 10 points, seven rebounds and six turnovers. Williams devised a strategy that kept Hillmon either double-teamed or away from the ball — and away from offensive rebounds.
“It’s not the only thing that got us the win, but a big part of our win today,” said Husker forward Issie Bourne, who drew part of the defensive assignment against Hillmon.
The Huskers had a fighting chance on the boards if they could keep Hillmon away from the basket during possessions — and Michigan complied by missing perimeter shots.
Next, NU’s guards swooped in to grab rebounds. Jaz Shelley had 12 as the team’s leading rebounder this season. Sam Haiby got six, Ashley Scoggin three, and reserves MiCole Cayton and Alison Weidner had two each. That quintet supplied 25 rebounds. Normally they average 17.2.
“I thought we did a better job of trying to box out and be physical," Williams said, "but the bigger thing was our guards got involved and really rebounded down the floor and helped us out in that area."
Limiting Michigan’s second-chance points to seven helped NU maintain a double-digit lead for the final three quarters. When UM threatened to cut more deeply into the advantage, the Huskers hit timely 3-pointers. Nebraska hit six of its last eight shots down the stretch, stiff-arming any notion of a collapse on a big stage.
Williams, mindful of the MSU loss, is still pushing her team to be on point every night.
“We’re asking them to respond at Michigan State the other night too,” Williams said. “We just need to be able to consistently do that. Once you’re consistently able to do that game to game, then that’s the sign of a real special team.”
