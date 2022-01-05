Huskers did everything it took to beat No. 8 Michigan: 'The sign of a real special team'

“It really hurt us when we got out-rebounded at Michigan State the other day, and we spent a lot of time — probably more than our team would like — watching all of those rebounds we gave up on film,” Williams said Tuesday after the biggest victory of her Husker tenure.

NU has beaten ranked teams under Williams, but never a top-10 team that had reigning Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon, who had averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in her four previous games against Nebraska.

Not Tuesday night. She had 10 points, seven rebounds and six turnovers. Williams devised a strategy that kept Hillmon either double-teamed or away from the ball — and away from offensive rebounds.

“It’s not the only thing that got us the win, but a big part of our win today,” said Husker forward Issie Bourne, who drew part of the defensive assignment against Hillmon.

The Huskers had a fighting chance on the boards if they could keep Hillmon away from the basket during possessions — and Michigan complied by missing perimeter shots.