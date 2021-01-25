Huskers eke out an 'ugly win' against Illinois

Stewart, who is a freshman like Porter, got hot, sinking back-to-back three-pointers with 6:49 left in the game, boosting NU’s lead to 49-46. She ended the game with 12 points and four rebounds.

Haiby, Stewart and Porter scored 79% of the Huskers' points, including all of the three-point shots and 13 of Nebraska’s 16 free throws.

The Fighting Illini (2-8, 0-7) held NU to 29.6% shooting, and just 20% in the second quarter. But Nebraska (8-5, 6-4) also had an impressive defensive night.

“We need to be able to hang our hat on the defensive end, and to only score 57 points but to still come out with a win, I think that shows our commitment on the defensive end,” Williams said.

Illinois completed four three-point shots, compared with the 15 NU gave up in its loss to Minnesota.

Nebraska started slow, but Haiby sparked a 7-0 run with her second three-pointer of the night with six minutes left in the first quarter. Haiby’s scoring efforts petered out, and she finished with eight first-half points.