Huskers get 'another chance to prove ourselves,' will face UT Martin in WNIT

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball was invited to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday and is set to play UT Martin on Friday in the eight-team Memphis, Tennessee, region.

"We are heading into the postseason looking at the WNIT as a great opportunity," coach Amy Williams said in a press release. "We think we have a team that had a season worthy of NCAA Tournament selection, but we weren't chosen.

“Now we have another chance to prove ourselves while getting our young players some invaluable experience. We are excited to keep playing, and we are going to try and make the most of it."

The Huskers (12-12, 9-10 in the Big Ten) are coming off an 83-73 loss to Maryland in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Terrapins are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Junior point guard Sam Haiby, second-team All-Big Ten, gained national attention for a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Maryland. Guard Ashley Scoggins put up 14 points and was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

NU played arguably its best basketball against UM and took a turn leading the Big Ten champion in the fourth quarter.