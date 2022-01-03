Huskers had No. 8 Michigan 'circled for a long time' thanks to former teammate Leigha Brown

LINCOLN — Just before the end of 2021, Amy Williams learned something new about her team.

“They don’t like to lose — and that’s a really good thing,” Williams said.

Players beat Williams to the gym the morning after Nebraska's first setback of the season — 72-69 at Michigan State on Thursday. She heard balls bouncing and saw shooters putting up 3-pointers after a miserable 7-for-33 performance from beyond the arc doomed their chances in East Lansing.

Now the 12-1 Huskers will have a chance Tuesday night to prove their deeds match up to their words, especially when it comes to the boards. They lost by seven rebounds at MSU.

“We claim we want to be one of the better rebounding teams in the league,” Williams said, “and then we learned that when you don’t do the things that you absolutely have to in order to be one of the better rebounding teams in the league, it’s going to get exploited, it’s going to stick out like a sore thumb.”

NU still outrebounds foes by 8.6 per game this season. But No. 8 Michigan — which rolls into Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8 p.m. — is the toughest challenge yet.