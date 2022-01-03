Huskers had No. 8 Michigan 'circled for a long time' thanks to former teammate Leigha Brown

LINCOLN — Just before the end of 2021, Amy Williams learned something new about her team.
“They don’t like to lose — and that’s a really good thing,” Williams said.
Players beat Williams to the gym the morning after Nebraska's first setback of the season — 72-69 at Michigan State on Thursday. She heard balls bouncing and saw shooters putting up 3-pointers after a miserable 7-for-33 performance from beyond the arc doomed their chances in East Lansing.
Now the 12-1 Huskers will have a chance Tuesday night to prove their deeds match up to their words, especially when it comes to the boards. They lost by seven rebounds at MSU.
“We claim we want to be one of the better rebounding teams in the league,” Williams said, “and then we learned that when you don’t do the things that you absolutely have to in order to be one of the better rebounding teams in the league, it’s going to get exploited, it’s going to stick out like a sore thumb.”
NU still outrebounds foes by 8.6 per game this season. But No. 8 Michigan — which rolls into Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8 p.m. — is the toughest challenge yet.
Reigning Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon is such a “monster” in attracting double and triple teams, Williams said, that she frees up unguarded teammates to crash the boards. It also creates easy scoring opportunities for her teammates, even as Hillmon averages 20.9 points per game.
“Even though she’s 6-2, she plays way bigger,” Williams said. “She’s just such a handful.”
Williams speaks from experience. In Hillmon's last four games against NU — three won by Michigan, all four decided by six or fewer points — she's averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. Hillmon willed her team to a 64-62 win over the Huskers last season, making 15 of Michigan’s 24 baskets and grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.
Kate Cain often used to draw the assignment of guarding Hillmon. Now with Cain gone, it’ll more likely be a committee of Huskers — including Issie Bourne and Bella Cravens — who swarm around her.
“If there’s any way, Issie would take it as a win — our team would as well — if (Hillmon) has to take as many shots as possible to get her points,” Williams said. “But she’s probably going to find a way to put it in the bucket.”
Hillmon’s top running mate is familiar to Husker fans: Former Nebraska guard Leigha Brown, the Big Ten's sixth player of the year last season.
Brown transferred from NU to UM during the first month of the pandemic, citing a desire to be closer to home in Auburn, Indiana. The transfer was abrupt. Nebraska coaches didn’t expect it and were left scrambling to replace her.
Brown has done well at Michigan, averaging 15.5 points per game this season. She scored 25 in UM’s upset win over Baylor.
Husker guard Sam Haiby has had Michigan "circled for a long time” on her calendar, in part because of Brown, who did not play in last year’s game because of a positive COVID test. Haiby said she felt the same way about facing former teammate Kayla Mershon, a reserve at Minnesota.
“Leigha's obviously a good player,” said Haiby, who played two seasons with her.
Williams initially said she wasn't sure what kind of reception Brown might get in PBA — where fans once cheered her grit and hustle — but she later added "Husker Nation will welcome her back.”
“This will be all of our first times to go up against somebody that was a former player of ours, a former teammate of ours,” Williams said. “We just feel like we’re at the point where we’ve moved past that. I know she has too. She’s a great player. We’ll wish her well — other than tomorrow night at 8.”
Projected starters
Michigan (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten)
F — Naz Hillmon 6-2 Sr. 20.9 ppg
F — Emily Kiser 6-3 Sr. 10.5
G — Maddie Nolan 5-11 Jr. 7.5
G — Danielle Rauch 5-8 Sr. 6.6
G — Leigha Brown 6-1 Sr. 15.5
Nebraska (12-1, 1-1)
F — Bella Cravens 6-3 Jr. 7.5
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 10.2
G — Jaz Shelley 5-9 So. 13.8
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 9.2
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 10.6
