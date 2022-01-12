Huskers learned the hard way 'defense wins games.' No. 6 Indiana will test them again

LINCOLN — Scoring points can be enticing. It can sometimes be misleading too.

Case in point: Nebraska scored 86 points against Iowa on Sunday in front of the largest home crowd of the season. The total was NU's second-highest in a Big Ten game in the last 2½ seasons

Trouble is the Huskers gave up 95. Every brief run was met with an Iowa answer in the Huskers’ second loss of the season.

“We definitely learned that defense wins games,” guard Jaz Shelley said. “There were a lot of plays where we didn’t follow the (scouting report). There were a lot of different things we could have done differently. Effort plays. If we went back, we definitely would have done something different.”

NU (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) can afford no slips Thursday afternoon at No. 6 Indiana

The Hoosiers (12-2, 4-0) returned almost all of their firepower from last year’s Elite Eight team and haven't lost a step so far this season. They already have impressive wins over Ohio State and perennial Big Ten favorite Maryland. And while defense tends to be their calling card — no foe has scored 70 points against them this season — Nebraska’s defense can’t afford a slump at Assembly Hall.