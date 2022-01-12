Huskers learned the hard way 'defense wins games.' No. 6 Indiana will test them again

LINCOLN — Scoring points can be enticing. It can sometimes be misleading too.
Case in point: Nebraska scored 86 points against Iowa on Sunday in front of the largest home crowd of the season. The total was NU's second-highest in a Big Ten game in the last 2½ seasons
Trouble is the Huskers gave up 95. Every brief run was met with an Iowa answer in the Huskers’ second loss of the season.
“We definitely learned that defense wins games,” guard Jaz Shelley said. “There were a lot of plays where we didn’t follow the (scouting report). There were a lot of different things we could have done differently. Effort plays. If we went back, we definitely would have done something different.”
NU (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) can afford no slips Thursday afternoon at No. 6 Indiana
The Hoosiers (12-2, 4-0) returned almost all of their firepower from last year’s Elite Eight team and haven't lost a step so far this season. They already have impressive wins over Ohio State and perennial Big Ten favorite Maryland. And while defense tends to be their calling card — no foe has scored 70 points against them this season — Nebraska’s defense can’t afford a slump at Assembly Hall.
Indiana has scored 81 points in each of NU’s last two visits to the arena. IU won those games by 28 and 36 points, and almost all of the key contributors from both will suit up Thursday. The Hoosiers’ big three — senior guards Ali Patberg and Grace Berger, plus three-year starting forward Mackenzie Holmes — averaged 38.5 points, 19 rebounds and 9.5 assists over those two games.
So far this season that trio averages 44.8 points, 17.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 Holmes will likely draw double teams from NU, and Alexis Markowski — the national freshman of the week — will face another difficult test.
The Hoosiers lack the Huskers’ depth though. Indiana routinely limits its rotation to just seven players, and all five starters have averaged more than 30 minutes per game in league play. Even with post Bella Cravens banged up, Nebraska routinely plays 10 or 11 in its rotation due its preferred pace.
Will NU fare better at Assembly Hall in 2022? Husker coach Amy Williams expects a good effort in a prove-it road week against Indiana and Iowa again in a quick turnaround.
“Up to this point I think we’ve really showed a consistent willingness to fight,” Williams said. “And sometimes good teams kind of level off. Great teams continue to find ways to keep getting better. This time of year it’s a grind. If you stop fighting, if you stop competing, stop trying to find ways to get better — that’s where certain teams will level off, but I don’t think that’s what we’re going to see out of this group.”
