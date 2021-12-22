Huskers remain undefeated with win over Wyoming to complete nonconference play

LINCOLN — Nebraska wrapped up the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 72-61 win over Wyoming on Wednesday.

The Huskers (12-0) remain one of the nation’s six undefeated teams.

The Huskers methodically built a sizable advantage. They battled back and forth in the first quarter for a three-point lead, then entered halftime with an 11-point advantage. They went up by 20 with Isabelle Bourne’s layup to start the fourth quarter.

A late run by Wyoming trimmed the lead to nine, but a Sam Haiby and-one floater with a tick under two minutes remaining effectively put the game out of reach.

Haiby was one of five Huskers with at least nine points, joining fellow starters Bourne, Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens. Second-year freshman forward Annika Stewart tallied a career-high 21 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Shelley’s 12 points came with a team-leading 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Huskers started out hot from 3-point range, making seven of their first 12 attempts before ultimately finishing 9 of 25. NU still found an advantage in outshooting its opponent overall.