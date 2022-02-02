Huskers set for fourth game in eight days, an 'incredible opportunity' to prepare for postseason

Even with the limited off days, players continue to step up and make an impact.

“It’s a lot with a busy schedule and with school back, but it’s awesome to have different people step up off the bench,” Shelley said.

With the heavy schedule and limited off days, Williams said there are plenty of challenges presented in game preparation.

Because of the quick turnaround between the Rutgers game and the Penn State game Thursday night, they won’t have time to look at the game film from Tuesday. That will be left up to coaches who can then work with players individually to fix things, Williams said.

“Our coaching staff is doing that and still trying to implement some of those things individually with certain players in individual film sessions,” she said. “But as a team collectively, it’s a little bit more challenging with a one-day prep.”

While the challenges may be big, there are major benefits to this tough run of games, Williams said.

The team is looking at the difficulty of this stretch as an opportunity to help prepare them for postseason play, when back-to-back games are the norm.