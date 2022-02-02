Huskers set for fourth game in eight days, an 'incredible opportunity' to prepare for postseason

LINCOLN — The Huskers are arguably in their most brutal stretch of the regular season, but one that Amy Williams knows will help the team in the long run.
Nebraska returned to action from its COVID pause on Jan. 27, but the reshuffled schedule to account for the rescheduled Rutgers game meant the Huskers would play four home games in eight days.
So far the Huskers have handled their business in the first three games of that homestand, winning by margins of 23 against Wisconsin, 15 against Purdue and 12 against Rutgers.
But the lack of off days between these matchups seems to be getting to them.
Against Wisconsin the team shot 47.8% (33 for 69) from the field. The number improved just a few days later against Purdue, when they shot 50% (29-58).
But then came the rescheduled Rutgers game Tuesday night. The team shot 27.9% (17-61).
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley said there is some fatigue setting in, but the team needs to continue to play through it. Shelley finished Tuesday night’s win with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
“I think definitely a bit of tiredness,” Shelley said. “But that’s an excuse.”
Even with the limited off days, players continue to step up and make an impact.
“It’s a lot with a busy schedule and with school back, but it’s awesome to have different people step up off the bench,” Shelley said.
With the heavy schedule and limited off days, Williams said there are plenty of challenges presented in game preparation.
Because of the quick turnaround between the Rutgers game and the Penn State game Thursday night, they won’t have time to look at the game film from Tuesday. That will be left up to coaches who can then work with players individually to fix things, Williams said.
“Our coaching staff is doing that and still trying to implement some of those things individually with certain players in individual film sessions,” she said. “But as a team collectively, it’s a little bit more challenging with a one-day prep.”
While the challenges may be big, there are major benefits to this tough run of games, Williams said.
The team is looking at the difficulty of this stretch as an opportunity to help prepare them for postseason play, when back-to-back games are the norm.
“We’re choosing to really embrace that as an incredible opportunity to prepare us for the potentials of the postseason and knowing that when you get into (the) Big Ten tournament, or hopefully postseason tournament, you’re going to have to play back-to-back days,” Williams said.
The team will conclude their four-game homestand against Penn State (9-11, 3-7 Big Ten) Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.