Huskers use long offseason as a chance to reset, and it all comes down to leadership

LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne spent late spring and summer in her backyard, shooting hoops with her older sister. That basket got more work than ever because the sophomore was in COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown in her home country of Australia.

When she returned to Nebraska during the summer, almost everything about the team had changed.

Four of her teammates graduated. Three transferred. Another would retire from the sport because of chronic pain. In their absence, the Huskers added four transfers and three freshmen. A program that struggled to meet its expectations the previous two seasons was in the midst of a full-blown reset.

“It was definitely a shock at first — I was surprised to see some people go — but I’m really happy that, with this new team, everybody’s gelled really quickly,” said Bourne, who averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a true freshman. “Everyone’s working well together, and I’m really loving this team.”

Bourne needs to love it. She’s one of the captains. Yes, as a sophomore. So are senior center Kate Cain and junior guard Sam Haiby. They are the three biggest contributors returning from a 17-13 team.