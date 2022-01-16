Iowa comes from behind to defeat Nebraska women

IOWA CITY — Iowa rallied from a 16-point deficit to down the shorthanded Nebraska women 93-83 on Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nebraska, which was without its top two scorers, Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby, raced to a 30-14 lead in the first quarter. But Iowa took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and outscored NU 9-2 in the closing minutes to secure the win.

It was the second consecutive Sunday that Iowa outscored the Huskers — last weekend in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes won 95-86.

Caitlin Clark had a triple-double for the Hawkeyes with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark almost had a triple-double last Sunday, with 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Monika Czinano also scored 31 for Iowa, while Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski had career highs of 27 points and six 3-pointers.

Markowski had hit four 3s all season before she hit four in the first quarter — she had 16 points after 10 minutes.