Iowa comes from behind to defeat Nebraska women
BASKETBALL

Nebraska Iowa Basketball

Caitlin Clark, driving against Ashley Scoggin and Ruby Porter, helped Iowa rally to beat NU on Sunday.

 IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska women's basketball.

IOWA CITY — Iowa rallied from a 16-point deficit to down the shorthanded Nebraska women 93-83 on Sunday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Nebraska, which was without its top two scorers, Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby, raced to a 30-14 lead in the first quarter. But Iowa took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and outscored NU 9-2 in the closing minutes to secure the win.

It was the second consecutive Sunday that Iowa outscored the Huskers — last weekend in Lincoln, the Hawkeyes won 95-86.

Caitlin Clark had a triple-double for the Hawkeyes with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Clark almost had a triple-double last Sunday, with 31 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Monika Czinano also scored 31 for Iowa, while Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski had career highs of 27 points and six 3-pointers.

Markowski had hit four 3s all season before she hit four in the first quarter — she had 16 points after 10 minutes.

Isabelle Bourne added 15 points for the Huskers, who fall to 13-4 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska returns home to face Rutgers on Thursday, while Iowa (10-4, 4-1) goes to Minnesota on Thursday.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Nebraska vs. Iowa

When: Sunday at 5 p.m.

Where: Iowa City, Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV | Radio: BTN | (107.3 FM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha)

Projected starters

Iowa (9-4, 3-1)

C Monika Czinano 6-3 Sr. 19.0

G Kate Martin 6-0 Jr. 7.0

G Gabbie Marshall 5-9 Jr. 6.8

G McKenna Warnock 6-1 Jr. 12.8

G Caitlin Clark 6-0 So. 25.2

Nebraska (13-3, 2-3)

F Alexis Markowski 6-3 Fr. 10.3

F Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 9.8

G Jaz Shelley 5-9 So. 13.8

G Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 9.0

G Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 11.0

