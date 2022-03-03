Jaz Shelley breaks school 3-point record as Nebraska downs Illinois at Big Ten tournament

Jaz Shelley made it rain in record fashion.

In its 92-74 rout of Illinois, Nebraska not only set the Big Ten women's tournament record for 3-pointers (15), Shelley set the Husker record with nine. That’s one less than Shelley hit in a game for Oregon two years ago, but she sat down with more than five minutes left Thursday after scoring 32 points.

“She does so much for our team — she makes everybody better,” coach Amy Williams said on BTN afterward. “We’re so glad she’s a Husker.”

Neither she nor freshman Alexis Markowski skipped a beat in their Big Ten tournament debuts. The outside-inside duo combined to hit 12 3-pointers, including four in a row during a key second-quarter stretch when a 12-2 Husker run put the game out of reach.

On Monday, Markowski (22 points, nine rebounds) and Shelley (32 points, seven assists) were named to the Big Ten's second team, and Markowski was the runaway winner for Big Ten freshman of the year.

"For her to be able to step out and hit the 3 is incredible,” Shelley said of Markowski on BTN. “She always finds me when she gets her double-team down low and I’ll find her if she’s picking and popping. If she can stretch that floor, our team becomes really dangerous.”

Sixth-seeded Nebraska (23-7) dished out 24 assists to advance to Friday's quarterfinal to play third-seeded Michigan around 8 p.m.

Illinois, which ended its season at 7-20, was led by Adalia McKenzie (18 points, five rebounds) and Aaliyah Nye (14 points).

The Huskers never trailed, as guard Sam Haiby hit a pull-up 3-pointer to start the scoring. After the teams traded baskets, Bourne hit a 3 off an assist from Haiby to give NU an 8-5 lead it did not relinquish.

Nebraska hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first quarter and dished out seven assists as Illinois’ defense struggled to contain Haiby and Shelley from penetrating into the lane and finding posts for open shots. NU led 26-17 after 10 minutes.

After Illinois cut NU’s lead to 28-21, Shelley and Markowski hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back 3s to give the Huskers a 17-point lead. They took a 44-29 lead into halftime.

Illinois never got closer than 14 in the second half; 20 seconds after Illinois closed to 62-48 late in the third quarter, Shelley made a three-point play.

Nebraska improved to 2-1 in the Big Ten tournament against Illinois and 11-9 in the tourney since joining the league.

The Huskers beat Michigan 79-58 in January. The Wolverines appeared poised to win the league crown, but stumbled down the stretch, losing three of their last five games.

Two of those losses occurred when Leigha Brown, a former Husker guard, was injured. Brown returned to play 13 minutes in a loss to Iowa. It’s not clear how much she’ll play Friday night.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played Michigan so we’re not as familiar,” Williams said on her postgame radio show. “We’ve got all day to figure it out — another late ballgame. I thought we were locked in for 40 minutes when we played them the first time. We were able to mix our defenses a little and we had five people on the right page the whole time.

"We’re going to have to be sharp. We know it’s going to take a full 40-minute effort.”

