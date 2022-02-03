Jaz Shelley records double-double as Nebraska downs Penn State

Nebraska lived inside the paint all night long. Bourne and Markowski scored Nebraska’s first 11 points, with all of them coming from inside the paint and one coming from a Markowski free throw.

Nebraska was cold early in the second quarter, with the first field goal — a Mi’Cole Cayton 3 — coming a little over four minutes into the quarter. The Huskers began to heat up with sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin and Shelley each knocking down a 3-pointer. Nebraska took a 34-28 lead into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, Nebraska’s offense was humming. The Huskers jumped to a 12-point lead, but they couldn’t build on it as Penn State fought back. Penn State closed the gap to 53-50 by the end of the quarter.

Penn State came out with an early basket in the fourth to cut the margin to one, before Scoggin drained a big 3 to bring the Husker lead to four. Penn State continued to answer, and so did Nebraska.

Freshman guard Allison Weidner, who finished with 14 points, had two big buckets in the first four minutes of the quarter to bring the Nebraska lead to six. The teams traded punches, and Penn State got its deficit down to five.

It never got closer than that.