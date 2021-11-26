Jaz Shelley scores 30 in Nebraska women's win over Drexel

SAN DIEGO — Jaz Shelley scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead unbeaten Nebraska to a 65-53 win over Drexel during the first day of a tournament in San Diego.

Shelley missed only two shots on the day as she was 8 of 9 from the field and the free-throw line. She hit six of her seven 3-point attempts.

She also provided the offensive spark to a pair of game-changing runs.

Nebraska (6-0) trailed 23-17 with four minutes left in the first half before scoring the last 14 points before halftime. Shelley had nine of those points, including a pair of 3s.

Drexel pulled within 33-29 with six minutes left in the third quarter when NU scored nine straight — Shelley had seven of those points. Drexel never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Nebraska outrebounded Drexel 51-33 as Bella Cravens grabbed 14 and Alexis Markowski hauled in nine off the bench. Drexel won the turnover battle 20-2, but NU shot 42.9% from the field while holding Drexel to 29.9%.

Nebraska will face host San Diego at 6 p.m. Saturday.

