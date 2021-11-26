 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaz Shelley scores 30 in Nebraska women's win over Drexel
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Jaz Shelley scores 30 in Nebraska women's win over Drexel

SAN DIEGO — Jaz Shelley scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead unbeaten Nebraska to a 65-53 win over Drexel during the first day of a tournament in San Diego.

Shelley missed only two shots on the day as she was 8 of 9 from the field and the free-throw line. She hit six of her seven 3-point attempts.

She also provided the offensive spark to a pair of game-changing runs.

Nebraska (6-0) trailed 23-17 with four minutes left in the first half before scoring the last 14 points before halftime. Shelley had nine of those points, including a pair of 3s.

Drexel pulled within 33-29 with six minutes left in the third quarter when NU scored nine straight — Shelley had seven of those points. Drexel never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Nebraska outrebounded Drexel 51-33 as Bella Cravens grabbed 14 and Alexis Markowski hauled in nine off the bench. Drexel won the turnover battle 20-2, but NU shot 42.9% from the field while holding Drexel to 29.9%.

Nebraska will face host San Diego at 6 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert