 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaz Shelley's triple-double fuels Huskers' 55-point win over NC Central
0 comments
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Jaz Shelley's triple-double fuels Huskers' 55-point win over NC Central

  • 0

Amy Williams and the Nebraska womens basketball team are in the full swing of preseason practice.

LINCOLN — Jaz Shelley posted the fourth triple-double in program history Saturday when she notched 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Nebraska's 113-58 rout of North Carolina Central.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

The transfer from Oregon — touted by coach Amy Williams as a true point guard who could help balance the offense — did her work in 20 minutes as the Huskers (5-0) topped the century mark for the third time this season.

Shelley, who also had three blocks, came into the game as NU’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder.

Five Huskers scored in double figures — led by Ashley Scoggin’s 19 — as they hit 14 3-pointers.

Husker freshman guard Allison Weidner neared her own triple-double with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert