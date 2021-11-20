Jaz Shelley's triple-double fuels Huskers' 55-point win over NC Central

LINCOLN — Jaz Shelley posted the fourth triple-double in program history Saturday when she notched 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Nebraska's 113-58 rout of North Carolina Central.

The transfer from Oregon — touted by coach Amy Williams as a true point guard who could help balance the offense — did her work in 20 minutes as the Huskers (5-0) topped the century mark for the third time this season.

Shelley, who also had three blocks, came into the game as NU’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder.

Five Huskers scored in double figures — led by Ashley Scoggin’s 19 — as they hit 14 3-pointers.

Husker freshman guard Allison Weidner neared her own triple-double with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.