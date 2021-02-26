Just like Kate Cain influences shots on the court, Nebraska has done the same for her life

LINCOLN — Kate Cain had it all planned out.

She was committed to play basketball at the University of Delaware, three hours from her family in Middletown, New York. Since her junior year of high school, she had been imagining herself playing for coach Tina Martin and was excited to sign her letter of intent in November 2016.

Then everything changed, and the next step in her life that once seemed so sure suddenly was anything but.

It all happened in a whirlwind two months. Martin announced her retirement, and Coach Natasha Adair was hired by Delaware on May 14, 2017. Cain was released from her commitment and after two years looking forward to being a Blue Hen, she didn’t have a team.

“I was really excited about it and all of a sudden, everything hit the fan and I had to make some big decisions really quick,” Cain said.

Cain and her family squeezed in four official visits to new schools in two and a half weeks.

Although it was the farthest away from her hometown, Cain landed on Nebraska.