Just like Kate Cain influences shots on the court, Nebraska has done the same for her life

LINCOLN — Kate Cain had it all planned out.
She was committed to play basketball at the University of Delaware, three hours from her family in Middletown, New York. Since her junior year of high school, she had been imagining herself playing for coach Tina Martin and was excited to sign her letter of intent in November 2016.
Then everything changed, and the next step in her life that once seemed so sure suddenly was anything but.
It all happened in a whirlwind two months. Martin announced her retirement, and Coach Natasha Adair was hired by Delaware on May 14, 2017. Cain was released from her commitment and after two years looking forward to being a Blue Hen, she didn’t have a team.
“I was really excited about it and all of a sudden, everything hit the fan and I had to make some big decisions really quick,” Cain said.
Cain and her family squeezed in four official visits to new schools in two and a half weeks.
Although it was the farthest away from her hometown, Cain landed on Nebraska.
After four years as a Husker, Cain has set seven records for blocked shots and is leaving NU as the all-time leader in blocks — 344 and counting. While Cain has influenced the trajectory of many shots on the court, her coaches, teammates and university have had similar influence on Cain's life direction. Looking back, she realizes everything they have taught her.
* * *
Cain battled her way to her first triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocks against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19, 2017. As a freshman, she recorded the first triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks in Nebraska history.
She doesn’t remember much about the game, just how she felt.
“I remember afterwards, being like, 'Wow,'” Cain said. “It was a confidence booster. It was one of those things like, 'I can really play at this level' type of thing.”
She continued to prove she was equipped to play in the Big Ten recording more than 50 double-doubles, being named Big Ten All-Defense in 2018 and 2020 and is a three-time Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch List nominee.
Cain's success should come as no surprise. She is a part of a basketball family. Her mother, then Alison Martinsky, is still the second-leading shot blocker ever at Fairfield University in Connecticut. Tim Cain, Kate’s father, is the all-time leading scorer at Manhattan College with 1,872 career points.
The Cain family looks the part. Cain herself is 6-foot-5, her parents are 6-7 and 6-3. Her younger brother, Chris, is 6-8 and is committed to play at Cornell next year. John, the eldest Cain brother, is 6-10 and traded in his basketball shoes for a baseball mitt and was a minor league baseball pitcher.
Being 6-1 in seventh grade, Kate’s coordination needed time to catch up with her frame.
“I can't say that she was natural because when you have tall kids the coordination comes together much later,” Alison said.
Kate’s coordination came soon enough. She began playing with eighth-graders when she was in sixth grade. In seventh grade, she was on her high school’s junior varsity team and made varsity at Pine Bush High School as an eighth-grader.
Alison coached Kate's team from second to fifth grade in a church league called Upward.
“My parents have done so much for me and my siblings, support-wise and being able to get us to practices and workouts and pushing us to do our best,” Kate said. “I am so grateful to have parents like them — my brothers too — it's such a good support system.”
Her freshman year of high school, Kate met Stefanie Dolson, the center of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, through a family friend. Dolson told coach John Reilly of the Hudson Valley Elite AAU girls team about Cain’s talents and she was invited to play on Reilly’s team.
When Cain decided to decommit from Delaware, Reilly was the person who helped filter calls from numerous universities. He helped Kate narrow her official visits to Nebraska, Dayton, Minnesota and Virginia.
As a senior, Cain averaged 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.9 blocks at Pine Bush and helped her volleyball team to the New York state volleyball finals.
* * *
What stuck out most to Cain about Nebraska was the coaching staff.
“They were really kind, genuine people which played a really big role because I really was looking for that sort of support within a coach,” Cain said. “Also, I enjoyed the team and the campus. And the facilities obviously are incredible.”
Cain wanted to find a program that would utilize the big position and give her an opportunity to contribute. On her visit, the Huskers stressed the importance of bigs and showed Cain she could excel if she put in the work.
“Out of all the schools I looked at, I thought I had a really good opportunity to have something special here,” she said. “I never really could have imagined what my career would have looked like. But I thought I had an opportunity to be a part of something special.”
The support from Husker fans also blew away Cain and her family.
“You don't really realize (the fan support) until you're in Lincoln and you get recognized and then after a game you have little kids coming up asking you to sign posters,” she said. “The fan base is so special here — everyone's so invested and it's really a cool thing to be a part of.”
Inside the program, Cain built strong relationships with her coaches and teammates.
“Kate’s definitely a big sweetheart,” said Sam Haiby, Nebraska’s point guard. “She's always there for you off the court. If you ever need anything, she's the person that you go to. We all love Kate so much and she feels the same about us too.”
Mother Alison proudly relates the story of Kate taking one of her teammates, suffering with a severe migraine headache, to the hospital and spending the night with her there as an indication of the bonds among the team.
Kate said she feels blessed to have teammates that she can trust and enjoys being around. “Built-in friends,” she calls them.
“I like being in a place and with people where I can feel comfortable and where I know people have my back,” she said.
Being a part of coach Amy Williams' first recruiting class, Cain helped create a culture and a standard of excellence.
“Definitely being able to have someone of her capabilities here for all four years has definitely helped our program become what it is today and hopefully become even better in the future,” Haiby said.
Cain said her time at Nebraska has taught her how to face and overcome adversity, especially this season with the Huskers’ limited roster early on.
“I've really been working on overcoming adversity and getting out of my own head with confidence whether it's on the court or in life in general and working to put everything I got out there, on the court, off the court,” she said.
She will carry with her many other life lessons along with the relationships that blossomed at Nebraska.
* * *
Cain was able to earn her Master's in business administration and is projected to be a second-round WNBA draft pick.
“Even originally hearing that I was projected to get drafted at any point, it was one of those things where I was like, ‘I could not have believed that I would have been able to reach this point,’” she said.
When Cain was little, her mother taught her to protect the hoop.
“I would always say that the paint area is your house and you don't let anybody put up a shot inside your house,” Alison said. “And Kate took it to another level because she leaves the house, goes out into the yard and tries to block perimeter shots.”
Cain found her place in the paint, in her home. As she got more confident with her abilities and herself, she left her home and took the risk of putting herself out there and traveled outside of her comfort zone.
She is now ready to move on from Nebraska, her home for the last four years, and will leave a lasting legacy but will take something much more valuable with her.
“In however many years, I'm not going to remember stats, but I'll remember stories and the experiences and my teammates and my coaches,” Cain said. “I'm really, really excited to have been a part of this whole experience, and I'm very grateful to Nebraska as a whole.”