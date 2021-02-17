Kate Cain doesn't miss a shot as the Nebraska women upset No. 24 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill — Nebraska rallied to upset No. 24 Northwestern 71-64 behind an unstoppable Kate Cain.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like that,” said coach Amy Williams.
Kate Cain did not miss a single shot on her way to 22 points. She went 7 of 7 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Cain earned her 1,000 career points by grabbing a rebound and bouncing the ball off the glass. She and Issie Bourne kept the Huskers in the game scoring eight and nine points respectively in the first half.
Bourne had a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Bourne drained Nebraska’s first three-pointer of the game with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. Ruby Porter hit the Huskers the only other three of the half, going 2 of 8.
Northwestern’s defense dominated and forced 11 first-quarter turnovers. The Huskers got in more control and had five in the second quarter.
Sam Haiby and Bourne had eight and seven turnovers, respectively. While Wildcats Veronica Burton stole the ball eight times and Sydney Wood had six steals.
Nebraska ended the game with a whopping 28 turnovers.
While the Wildcats defense was forcing turnovers, their offense was making shots. Lindsey Pulliam ended the first half with 10 points and Wood had eight.
Nebraska used their height to outrebound Northwestern 55-33, led by 17 from Bourne.
Bella Cravens, the Huskers leading rebounder, was not in uniform due to an injury, according to Williams.
The Huskers used the third quarter to close the led and change the momentum in their favor. Northwestern’s shots stopped falling as they went 5 of 21. Nebraska went 7 of 12 and 58% from the field in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to Nebraska.
Bourne and Scoggin both drained three-pointers to take their first lead of the game since the first points. Porter added another clutch shot behind the arc to extend Nebraska’s lead to 51-46 with 6:03 left in the game.
Three-point plays were far and few between for both teams. Thus, making shots from behind the arc even more impactful. Nebraska shot 41% on three-point shots compared to 20% for Northwestern.
Cain went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line within the last 40 seconds to help secure NU’s second victory over a ranked Northwestern this season.
