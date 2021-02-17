Kate Cain doesn't miss a shot as the Nebraska women upset No. 24 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill — Nebraska rallied to upset No. 24 Northwestern 71-64 behind an unstoppable Kate Cain.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like that,” said coach Amy Williams.

Kate Cain did not miss a single shot on her way to 22 points. She went 7 of 7 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Cain earned her 1,000 career points by grabbing a rebound and bouncing the ball off the glass. She and Issie Bourne kept the Huskers in the game scoring eight and nine points respectively in the first half.

Bourne had a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Bourne drained Nebraska’s first three-pointer of the game with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. Ruby Porter hit the Huskers the only other three of the half, going 2 of 8.

Northwestern’s defense dominated and forced 11 first-quarter turnovers. The Huskers got in more control and had five in the second quarter.

Sam Haiby and Bourne had eight and seven turnovers, respectively. While Wildcats Veronica Burton stole the ball eight times and Sydney Wood had six steals.

Nebraska ended the game with a whopping 28 turnovers.