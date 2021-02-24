Late scoring drought dooms Nebraska women in loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — In a true Sam Haiby fashion, she drove to the basket from the far corner, split two defenders, bounced the ball off the glass and drew the foul. Haiby’s three-point play tied the game 62-62 with less than four minutes to play.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, their scoring crashed to a halt as Minnesota ended the game on a 11-1 run en route to a 73-63 win Wednesday to sweep the season series.

The Huskers trailed a majority of the game, though they waged a comeback but didn't hit a basket in the remaining four minutes of the contest.

Haiby had a team-high 22 points and six assists. Annika Stewart went 3 of 4 from behind the arc tallying 13 points. Haiby and Stewart were NU's only scorers to reach double figures.

Issie Bourne, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had seven points and seven rebounds after back-to-back double-doubles last week.

“(We) didn't have much scoring in the paint out of Kate Cain or Issie Bourne," coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers' radio show. "The paint touches, post touches, that inside-outside attack that we really need to have the balanced scoring that we're looking for just wasn't there.”