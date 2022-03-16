Late-season surge sets up Issie Bourne as Nebraska's X factor in NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — Jaz Shelley. Sam Haiby. Alexis Markowski. The point guard, the closer and the freshman phenom have been the three faces for a Nebraska women’s basketball team that made the NCAA tournament, and they were the three players who spoke Wednesday before NU traveled to Louisville for Friday’s first-round matchup against Gonzaga.

In the last month, there’s been a fourth mainstay, too — sophomore forward and captain Issie Bourne, who shrugged off midseason struggles to finish strong and give NU a key X factor. When defenses — and Gonzaga has a good one — scheme to take away Nebraska’s top two guards and center, the 6-foot-2 Bourne, averaging 14 points and 4.2 rebounds in the last ten games, can make them pay.

“Staying confident in myself,” is the way Bourne described her mindset Sunday when NU learned it was a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. She’s hit better than 50% of her 3-pointers in the last month, getting open, easier shots when opposing defenders swarm to Markowski, who has proven herself as an adept low-post scorer.

“With Lex being so dominant, there were others areas that opened up for (Bourne) and I think she was able to figure them out and she got some confidence,” said Shelley, one of Bourne’s best friends and a fellow Australian. “And she’s been a huge part of some of our wins. It’s really awesome to see her get going because we wouldn’t go as deep as we want without her.”

When Markowski, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, joined the starting lineup Jan. 4, Bourne, previously the top scoring post, had to go through an adjustment period. She hit 11 of 38 shots (29%) over a four-game stretch. She pulled out of the funk with a 14-point game against Purdue, plunged back in with a season-low two points against Rutgers, and then went on a tear. Her best game in the back half of the season, a 20-point, five-rebound performance against Northwestern, keyed a Husker win on Senior Day.

“Teams at the tail end were scheming a little differently with Lex and that put us in some positions to really utilize Issie’s strengths,” coach Amy Williams said, “and to have some mismatches in certain situations where we knew she had the advantage and we could go to her early inside.”

Bourne’s biggest role on Friday may be on defense if she’s responsible for Gonzaga forward Melody Kempton, who leads her team in points (10.9) and rebounds (6.3) per game. Kempton’s offensive game occurs entirely inside the 3-point line — the same is true is Gonzaga’s 6-foot-5 center, Anamaria Virjoghe — and tends to rely on offensive rebounds, drawing fouls and scoring off assists in transition.

“When she was a freshman all we asked her to do was rebound and run,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said of Kempton on Sunday during Gonzaga’s NCAA tournament watch party. “Her role has changed some — we’re still relying on her to rebound and run — but now she’s right there with our top four or five that are all kind of tied there in a glut for leading us in scoring. She makes big plays. She’s solid.”

Williams had another word for Kempton.

“She is tough,” Williams said. “She can go right, she can go left, she’s very crafty, she can open face from a pro post and take you off the dribble, she can play her back to the basket, she’s just incredibly crafty and she’s a great offensive rebounder.”

Rebounding has theme multi-year theme for Williams. It bedeviled Nebraska in its most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament — a 73-62 loss to Arizona State — and it’s a focus for Friday’s game.

But Bourne’s scoring skill could get the foul-prone Kempton in trouble, too. Often in games, Bourne will stack baskets together, beating opponents down the floor for a layup, then stepping out for a 3 in successive possessions. And there’s no Husker with better chemistry when it comes to catching one of Shelley’s no-look passes.

“We played together for three seasons before this and we’ve lived together and she’s seen me play and I’ve seen her play,” Shelley said. “I think we have a good feel for each other.”

