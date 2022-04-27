Left out while in the US, Jaz Shelley's visit to Australia opens door to profit off of NIL

LINCOLN — Jaz Shelley needs a car.

She’s not sure which kind yet, and she’s not sure of her price range.

Shelley needs the money before she can narrow her search.

Good thing the Nebraska guard plays during the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era, where just last week Nijel Pack earned $800,000 and a car for transferring to Miami. One catch: Shelley, who’s from Australia, lives in Nebraska on a student visa, which prohibits her from working — either through NIL deals or at the local Pickleman’s.

Confused? You’re not alone.

“I'm not completely on point with every fact and what I'm supposed to be doing either,” Shelley told The World-Herald last week. “I'm being guided by compliance at this point.”

Shelley remembers about NIL legislation when it passed last summer. She, like many peers, pushed for the change. She didn’t know she would be left out of the cash grab until NU coaches explained it during a team meeting.

Last season, during which Shelley’s profile rose while averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists for a Nebraska team that made the NCAA tournament, Shelley received countless calls, emails and other business inquiries.

She could only respond one way: “I can’t.”

“It sucks,” Shelley said. “We had a basketball camp we were there for multiple days for multiple hours just and everyone got paid to do it except for us international students. We still had to be there and talk to the kids, which is incredible. If no one got paid, it would be fine. But everyone gets paid except us international kids.”

That will change for Shelley next week.

Beginning May 5, she’ll be visiting family and friends in Australia, which means she won’t be restricted by her visa status. Until she returns to Lincoln on June 15, she can profit off NIL just like her American teammates.

She saved the emails that interested her during the season. She kept in touch. Now, she’s working with her family to organize a strategy to earn money while leaving time for family and basketball back home.

“I don't think I want to accept everything,” Shelley said. “I think that it would kind of just be the ones I'm probably more passionate about.”

Now Shelley is excited to record video shoutouts for fans, particularly younger ones. She says Jaz Shelley shirts and hoodies will be available, designed by her brother and complete with her silhouette and name. She hopes that she doesn’t have to wait until next summer to produce more.

Shelley said Nebraska is one of several schools that have approached “higher-ups” about changing NIL rules for international students. She hopes the rule makers listen.

She needs that car.

“It’s just having a conversation,” Shelley said. “People are trying to push for it. Hopefully, we keep having those conversations and, eventually, someone will find a loophole for it.”

