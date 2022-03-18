 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Live updates: Nebraska plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament

Nebraska women's basketball opens its run in the NCAA tournament Friday as the No. 8 seed in the Wichita region. The Huskers will face No. 9 seed Gonzaga.

When: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Louisville, Ky.

TV: ESPNews

Online: NCAA’s website

The World-Herald will provide full coverage as Nebraska looks to advance. Make sure you're following Sam McKewon on Twitter, or scroll down for a running Twitter feed with updates.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

