Logan Nissley, North Dakota's top prep player, commits to Husker women's basketball

LINCOLN - One day after the Nebraska women's basketball team earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskers landed a commit from the best player in North Dakota.

Logan Nissley, a 5-foot-10 guard from Bismarck (North Dakota) Century High School, announced her commit on social media Monday morning. Nissley is the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for her state. She averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, 3.7 steals and two assists this season for Bismarck Century.

Nissley was also named the 2021 Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in her state, too. She plays club basketball for a prominent team in Minnesota, North Tartan, which includes the No. 28 player in the 2022 class, Mara Braun.

