 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASKETBALL

Logan Nissley, North Dakota's top prep player, commits to Husker women's basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN - One day after the Nebraska women's basketball team earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskers landed a commit from the best player in North Dakota. 

Logan Nissley, a 5-foot-10 guard from Bismarck (North Dakota) Century High School, announced her commit on social media Monday morning. Nissley is the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for her state. She averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, 3.7 steals and two assists this season for Bismarck Century. 

Nissley was also named the 2021 Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in her state, too. She plays club basketball for a prominent team in Minnesota, North Tartan, which includes the No. 28 player in the 2022 class, Mara Braun. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert