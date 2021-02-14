Maryland defeats Huskers despite Ruby Porter's 19 points, Issie Bourne's double-double

LINCOLN — It might be below zero in Lincoln, but Maryland lit it up as it cruised past Nebraska to a 95-73 victory, earning coach Brenda Frese her 500th career win.

NU's Ruby Porter brought some heat as well. She finished with a career-high 19 points — beating her previous high of 12 points against Wisconsin.

After a few warm-up games, Issie Bourne battled her way to a double-double, with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Maryland went on a 12-0 run early to lead 14-4 with 6:35 left in the first quarter. The Terrapins shot 86% from the field in that period. They finished the half shooting 60.3% from the field despite a 2:53 scoring drought to end the half.

After scoring Nebraska’s first points of the game, Kate Cain went dormant before coming alive and scoring eight points in the second quarter. She finished with 17 points and three rebounds.

Cain was the first Husker to be sent to the free-throw line, with 1:45 left in the second quarter. Maryland went six of eight from the line in the first half.

The Terrapins held Sam Haiby, who averages 18 points per game, to seven points and 3 of 10 from the field.