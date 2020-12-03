McKewon: After big roster changes, expect growing pains for Amy Williams' Huskers

Can Haiby and her backcourt mates duplicate the work of last year’s group? That’s a tall order. Whitish was a four-year starter. Leigha Brown was the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year before transferring to Michigan, where she’s averaging 16.5 points on a top-25 team. Nicea Eliely was also a four-year starter and an elite, 6-foot-1 defender.

NU’s frontcourt, though, should be improved. Center Kate Cain is back. So is sophomore Isabelle Bourne, arguably the team’s most gifted player, who improved as last season progressed and could play more out on the floor than down in the block.

That’s because NU added transfer Bella Cravens from Eastern Washington. Cravens is the player Williams didn’t have in her first four seasons at Nebraska: A rebound-first, defense-second, score-third athlete who can keep opponents off the offensive boards. She’ll help, as will freshman Annika Stewart, who could be one of the better 3-point shooters on the team.

The schedule, at least early, is manageable. ORU and Idaho State come to town within two days of each other. They’re winnable, although ISU is one of the better teams in the Big Sky Conference. After that, it's Illinois — arguably the Big Ten’s worst team — followed by a trip to Creighton. Williams hasn’t beaten the Bluejays yet, but CU is also rebuilding and is currently 0-3.