McKewon: Nebraska women's basketball answered on the court, but off of it, questions remain

LINCOLN — A big crowd, 93 points, 22 assists, 19-rebound edge and one of those easy wins that after the past 72 hours around the Nebraska women’s basketball program, must have felt like a giant exhale.

Now, Nebraska may have to hold its breath a little bit.

On the court, the Huskers answered — with a 23-point rout of Minnesota — the immediate question of how they’d respond after NU suspended associate head coach Chuck Love and removed starting guard Ashley Scoggin from the roster. And to the credit of coach Amy Williams and veteran leaders Sam Haiby and Issie Bourne, Nebraska had a few answers after the game about how the team is holding up.

One of them included a New Edition reference.

“Coach always says her favorite song is ‘Can You Stand The Rain?’ and this is definitely a storm for us,” said Haiby, closing in on her first NCAA tournament trip. “So I think it’s really important for us to stay together.”

Said Bourne: “It’s important for us to come together and stay together, and I think we’ve done that. Through this game, it showed that we’re a strong team and we can stand the rain.”

Williams anticipates no further disciplinary issues arising. This is NU’s roster for a postseason run and, on the right night, it’s a Sweet 16 contender.

Haiby and Jaz Shelley comprise a strong guard combo. Allison Weidner — 23 points and five rebounds — has the chance to be by year’s end every bit the fab freshman Alexis Markowski (15, 9) is.

Until late last week, this team was the best story going in NU athletics, especially after Husker baseball’s opening weekend flop at Sam Houston State. More than 6,500 showed up at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. Expect more next Sunday for the home season finale.

On the court, this is an exciting, versatile team that averages 18 assists per game and scores all over the floor.

Off the court, questions remain.

Are Love’s suspension and Scoggin’s removal connected?

“That’s not something I can answer at this time,” Williams said, noting she’ll focus on the team she currently has. The World-Herald has learned from multiple sources the two situations are connected.

Who decided to remove Scoggin from the team?

"That’s just a question, right now, I’m not answering,” Williams said. “I think it’s something that — there's lots of people that have been involved and we're just going to keep it at that."

Since Love is suspended with pay while Scoggin is off the team, is Williams confident about the swift process to remove Scoggin?

“All of those things are questions that, at this time, I can’t really answer,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep our focus on the team that we have moving forward.”

Scoggin remains supported by the athletic department, Williams said. She didn't lose her scholarship, and NU will pay for her education until she graduates.

Love and Scoggin have not commented and have not responded to World-Herald requests for comment.

But, thanks to the NCAA allowing players to profit off of their name, image and likeness, Scoggin has a local radio show in Lincoln on Tuesdays. There’s a chance — a decent chance, according to a World-Herald source — she’ll tell her side of the story on the show. Nebraska, which will be headed to Wisconsin on Tuesday, is aware she could.

Since Williams’ arrival, Nebraska has had little off-the-court negativity. Williams is one of the key team players in NU’s athletic department. When Nebraska put together a search committee for its next athletic director, Williams was one of the coaches leaned on for insight in selecting Trev Alberts, who gave Williams a five-year contract in September 2021.

With some advice from John Cook, she’s revamped the culture of the team in a good way the past two seasons. Williams has lauded this team for its chemistry. She thinks they still have it, too.

“Our team has just leaned on each other,” Williams said. “And I’m very proud of the way they’ve leaned into each other and just found a way to embrace (it). We say all the time: We do hard things. And our team has proven that here today.”

In other Husker sports:

Eyeing multisport athletes

Score another point for multisport athletes. New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite is a huge fan of recruiting them, especially those who run track.

“Kids who are sport and position-specific don’t develop their other athletic traits,” Applewhite said. “I love running backs who can play basketball and run track. Track is a huge thing for me — I put my kids on a track when they’re 7 years old.

"They may not do it in college but at least they know how to run.”

Applewhite said it’s “hard” for him to recruit running backs who don’t run track. If they don’t, they better be special athletes in something else.

“Because football’s about running and jumping, right?” Applewhite said. “Track’s about running and jumping — being explosive.”

Applewhite likes running backs who play both sides of the ball, too. Some prospects play at schools so big and so good that the team doesn’t employ a platoon system, but generally, he wants to see a running back play on special teams or defense.

“He should be the best football player every night, and usually the best football player in high school doesn’t come off the field,” Applewhite said.

Applewhite is the primary reason Nebraska signed two backs — junior college transfer Anthony Grant and freshman Ajay Allen — in February. Applewhite had recruited Grant when he transferred from Florida State, but TCU — Applewhite’s former school — already had two high-level backs. If one of them had transferred, Applewhite told himself, Grant would be one of the first calls.

So, at NU, he was.

“I think he brings a lot to the table as far as toughness,” Applewhite said. “He’s extremely football smart, he’s very athletic and he shows a lot of passion from the game. And even when I’m mad at him he’s smiling. Not a devilish smile. More like a ‘yessir!’ Great kid.”

Allen originally pledged to play for Applewhite at TCU. That recruiting story is fun.

Applewhite once coached at Louisiana-Monroe and made plenty of friends in five years at the school. One of them, a police officer, called Applewhite last year and told him: You have to watch Ajay Allen. So Applewhite turned on his Hudl film.

“I’m so glad I watched Ajay Allen,” Applewhite said. TCU was one of the first Power Five schools on Allen, and after the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder came to a camp, Applewhite was sold.

Out of 300 guys, Allen and one other prospect — an underclassman Applewhite is still recruiting — stood out.

Allen is indeed a lightning bolt on film. In Nebraska 247’s annual Super Six, I had Allen third among 2022 signees — No. 1 among nontransfers — which is my highest designation for a running back since Maurice Washington in 2018.

Well, Washington didn’t lack for talent.

Baseball's slow start

An excellent reason to read my colleague Evan Bland and listen to last week’s "Pick Six Podcast": Our baseball beat writer likes the Huskers quite a bit, but he picked them third in the Big Ten precisely because of the issues that cropped up in the Huskers’ 1-3 showing at Sam Houston State. NU has pitching depth but lost several premier arms from last season. The offense, shifting a bit from small ball to a power approach, started cold.

Rarely has NU baseball started well. Bigger series await.

Against TCU in Arlington. A three-game battle with Long Beach State, which took two from defending national champion Mississippi State this weekend.

