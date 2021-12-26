McKewon: The undefeated Huskers' secret sauce? Chemistry — and a true point guard

LINCOLN — The little things can tell the story of a team.
Like after a recent Nebraska women’s basketball victory, when junior guard Sam Haiby sat between two freshmen at the postgame press conference as staffer rattled off Haiby’s stat line.
“Sheesh!” freshman forward Alexis Markowski said quietly.
“Sweet!” Haiby responded
“Three 3s!” Markowski said.
Haiby, the team’s best finisher at the rim, had been struggling with her perimeter shot. That a freshman would be able to locate the biggest part of the performance speaks to what coach Amy Williams has seen all year from her now 12-0 team.
Not every squad off to a hot start gets along. But this one does.
Since thousands more Husker fans are about to start paying closer attention, here’s a dossier: NU is a deep, versatile team with players who have distinct roles, a blend of serious seasoned vets and funny freshmen who keep them light. These Huskers like each other.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” said Williams, a coach not prone to hyperbole. She is measured like a patient schoolteacher, the confidence in her sixth team coming out in small soundbites over bold proclamations.
NU hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in four seasons, but probably had the talent to do so in at least two of those years. Injuries happened. So did COVID. Months after the pandemic started in 2020, multiple major contributors left — two to Big Ten programs, one to dominate at an NAIA school in her hometown.
Williams then reworked how she developed leaders. She had good chats with Husker volleyball coach John Cook about a variety of topics. She added three transfers — Mi’Cole Cayton, Ashley Scoggin and Bella Cravens — who rank among the hardest workers on the team. She and her staff signed a 2021 recruiting class that inserts a dose of levity while filling key gaps as bench players.
“You never quite know what’s going to come out of one of their mouths, what one’s going to crack a joke,” Williams said.
She discovered the group’s collective humor during a Zoom recruiting call with Markowski, Allison Weidner, Kendall Coley, Kendall Moriarty and Tatiana Popa. Freshmen can sometimes add an element of friction, or they can keep coaches in “stitches,” as Williams said.
NU has bonded tightly and put itself in position after nonconference play for an NCAA bid. The NET rankings — used by the tournament selection committee — has the Huskers in the top 10. ESPN’s Bracketology has Nebraska as a No. 5 seed. The team remained unranked last week in the media and coaches polls, but it doesn’t faze the players.
“We know we’re a tough team,” guard Jaz Shelley said, “so I think we have a lot that we can prove. And I know there’s a lot of people out there saying that maybe we don’t play against the best competition, but we know that we're good enough.”
Shelley is arguably the biggest reason. Williams earlier this year used a unique word, “blessing,” to describe Shelley’s transfer from Oregon.
The stat line confirms it — 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game — but Shelley’s ability to play as a true point guard helps most. It relieves pressure from Haiby — a natural driver and scorer of the ball — and Shelley consistently creates early offense for the team with cross-court, pinpoint passes.
Opponents crash the offensive boards at their own risk. If Shelley gets the ball, she can beat them down the floor with a drive or pass.
And when the fourth quarter gets tight, Haiby is the closer, getting downhill to the rim against a gassed defense. College basketball is a guard game, and Nebraska has a terrific 1-2 combination.
Scoggin, who also starts, hits 43.6% of her 3s. Off the bench, Weidner has one speed — go, go, go — that draws fouls and generates baskets for others when she attracts defenders.
The frontcourt is more of an X factor. Isabelle Bourne can score in bunches. Cravens is a gritty rebounder. Markowski produces 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in just 14 minutes per game. Annika Stewart is a 3-point shooter who’s grown more comfortable with post defense.
Points aren’t a problem with that group, though fouls can be.
And then there’s the team’s top prospect, Coley. As ESPN’s No. 49 player in the 2021 class, she wasn’t quite as highly-ranked as the men's team's Bryce McGowens (26th), but Coley came with her share of hype. And her role goes beyond the 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds she averages.
Coley, at 6-foot-2, is a long, aggressive defender who often changes the dynamic of a game when she comes off the bench. She’ll be needed even more in the Big Ten, where teams tend to have the hard-to-guard mid-height forwards Coley is geared to slow down.
“She’s just said ‘yeah, hey, whatever this team needs me to do,’” Williams said. “She’s really done a great job of that. There’s been several ballgames where she completely changed or impacted the game with her defense. That may have not have been what our expectation was originally with her coming in, but to see that, wow. What an added benefit.”
So all the pieces fit.
I would have predicted Williams to have a team like this two or three years ago. But she has it now.
The Big Ten is a brute — ESPN projects half the league will make the tourney — and NU plays four games against three ranked teams before school is back in session. If Nebraska loses three of those, don’t be stunned. Winning two would be impressive. The schedule evens out after that, and for now the prospects seem good for matching the 21-win season in 2018.
What about a Big Ten title? That’ll take at least 13 conference wins. Maybe 14 or 15. How does Williams balance affirming the team’s strengths while working on the weaknesses?
“With certain teams, that’s a much tougher challenge, but this particular group, I think they have lofty goals for themselves and they understand it’s not going to be easy,” Williams said. “They are excited about the successes that we’re having and have had up to this point, but certainly not satisfied.”
A few more Husker thoughts for the Rewind:
» There are enough seemingly good quarterbacks in the transfer portal for NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple to evaluate.
Wyoming’s Levi Williams is interesting — big guy, nice arm — as are Missouri’s Connor Bazelak and Albany’s Jeff Undercuffler. But it won’t surprise me if the top target Nebraska wants is still playing in a bowl game, or is waiting to find out who stays or leaves after the bowls.
» With almost 1.2 million viewers for the national title volleyball match between Nebraska and Wisconsin, it’s clear the sport is growing in audience and interest. Volleyball bears some similarities to tennis that make both a compelling watch — the emotion, the athleticism, the crowd eruptions after a point, the defense.
Will the NCAA one day move the tournament from the ESPN family? That might be a key to growing the TV audience. ESPN’s inventory is so big, and often the network tries to use niche sports to drive up subscriptions for ESPN Plus. Or it places a Sweet 16 match on a lower channel so main ESPN can air The Herbie Awards.
» Nebraska’s long layoff between an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State and a Jan. 2 game against Ohio State probably doesn’t bode well for the Huskers’ shooting stroke. Right out of the gate in league play, NU gets OSU and Michigan State, two of the three best Big Ten teams so far this season.
The Big Ten managed to place three of NU’s first five games in January on the road, and three of the last four in late February/early March too. NU has just two home games after Valentine’s Day, both on a Friday at 8 p.m. Date night hoops, I guess.
» When Mike'l Severe hosted "The Bottom Line" for The World-Herald, I’d argue for an hour each week with him about all things football — NFL, Nebraska, you name it. We didn’t always agree, but it was excellent discourse that sharpened me.
So it’s sad to see Severe leaving the 1620 AM morning show, where he landed after The World-Herald. I look forward to his next project.
