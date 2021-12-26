McKewon: The undefeated Huskers' secret sauce? Chemistry — and a true point guard

I would have predicted Williams to have a team like this two or three years ago. But she has it now.

The Big Ten is a brute — ESPN projects half the league will make the tourney — and NU plays four games against three ranked teams before school is back in session. If Nebraska loses three of those, don’t be stunned. Winning two would be impressive. The schedule evens out after that, and for now the prospects seem good for matching the 21-win season in 2018.

What about a Big Ten title? That’ll take at least 13 conference wins. Maybe 14 or 15. How does Williams balance affirming the team’s strengths while working on the weaknesses?

“With certain teams, that’s a much tougher challenge, but this particular group, I think they have lofty goals for themselves and they understand it’s not going to be easy,” Williams said. “They are excited about the successes that we’re having and have had up to this point, but certainly not satisfied.”

A few more Husker thoughts for the Rewind:

» There are enough seemingly good quarterbacks in the transfer portal for NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple to evaluate.