McKewon: Why Nebraska women's basketball should have 20-win season

Dec. 11: vs. ISU

Dec. 19: vs. Drake

Dec. 22: vs. Wyoming

Dec. 30: at Michigan State

Jan. 4: vs. Michigan

Jan. 9: vs. Iowa

Jan. 13: at Indiana

Jan. 16: at Iowa

Hello! The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes made the Elite Eight. The Wolverines (welcome back to Lincoln, Leigha Brown) made the Sweet 16. MSU and Wyoming (featuring Westside graduate Quinn Weidemann) made the Big Dance and Drake, perennially good, advanced deep into the WNIT.

A 5-3 record or better in those eight, and Nebraska’s going places. A 4-4 or performance would be par for the Huskers’ course over the last three years, a kind of treading water — not great, not terrible — away from which that Williams and Co. have the talent and experience to paddle. A 3-5 record or worse, and Nebraska will have to make good run, in the back-third of the schedule, to be where it wants.