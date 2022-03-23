 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Mi'Cole Cayton leaves Nebraska women's basketball, enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN - Nebraska women's basketball guard Mi'Cole Cayton announced Wednesday morning she was leaving the program after two seasons and entering the transfer portal in hopes of playing one more year and getting her PhD.

Cayton averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds this season at NU, appearing in 26 games. Her biggest value came as a defensive stopper. She scored three points in 16 minutes in the NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga. She'll be asking to play a seventh season of college basketball, since she missed three years due to knee injuries. 

She called the NU program "really special" and thanked teammates, trainers and coaches. She'll get a Master's Degree at NU by the end of this semester. 

She's the first departure from the program that could bring back an entire roster from a 24-9 team that made its first NCAA Tournament since 2018. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

