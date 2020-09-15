Minden native and Nebraska women's basketball player Taylor Kissinger retires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — One of the best 3-point shooters in Nebraska women’s basketball history has decided to retire from the sport.

Minden native Taylor Kissinger, who has battled a variety of injuries in her career — most recently undergoing a major hip surgery — announced Tuesday she wants to transition toward coaching after running into setbacks during her rehabilitation.

"I love basketball and I love Nebraska,” Kissinger said in a statement. “It was always a dream of mine to play for the Huskers, and I want to thank Coach Williams for giving me a chance to make my dreams come true. Injuries are forcing me to move to the next part of my life in basketball, which hopefully leads to a career helping other players achieve their dreams."

The 6-foot-1 guard finished her career with a school record 40.4% shooting rate from 3-point range. Her second-to-last game as a Husker was a 19-point performance in a win over Duke. Kissinger hit six 3-pointers in the contest.

"We are obviously disappointed to see Taylor's playing career cut short by recurring injuries, but we are excited she will remain with us in a different capacity," coach Amy Williams said. "No one is more passionate about being a Husker, and she still has so much to offer this program."