Nebraska basketball set to play in Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women's basketball team will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Puerto Rico, according to a contract signed by the program this summer.
NU will take part in the Puerto Rico Clasico, getting two games between Nov. 23-27.
One of those games will be Nov. 26 against Mississippi State, which finished 15-14 last season. The Bulldogs announced their games Wednesday morning.
Georgetown is another participant in Puerto Rico. The Hoyas finished 10-19 last season.
