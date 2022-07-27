 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball set to play in Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women's basketball team will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Puerto Rico, according to a contract signed by the program this summer. 

NU will take part in the Puerto Rico Clasico, getting two games between Nov. 23-27.

One of those games will be Nov. 26 against Mississippi State, which finished 15-14 last season. The Bulldogs announced their games Wednesday morning.

Georgetown is another participant in Puerto Rico. The Hoyas finished 10-19 last season. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

