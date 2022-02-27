Nebraska celebrates win over Northwestern, trio of Huskers in regular-season finale

LINCOLN — There was much to celebrate inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.

After Nebraska (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) defeated Northwestern (16-11, 8-7) 73-59 in its final regular-season game of the year, fans remained while NU remained on the court to celebrate guard Mi’Cole Cayton, guard Sam Haiby and forward Bella Cravens on Senior Day.

As each of the players checked out for the final time, they received a standing ovation from the crowd and hugs from coach Amy Williams and the rest of the team.

In front of a packed PBA, the Huskers finished their 22-win regular season with a gritty and defensive-minded performance.

Those 22 regular-season wins are the most in Williams' tenure with the program

The Husker offense couldn’t establish any rhythm throughout the first two frames, before picking up the pace in the second half. NU’s defense had a strong afternoon, forcing 11 turnovers and holding the Wildcats to 16 of 59 (27.1%) shooting.

Nebraska, meanwhile, shot 26 of 52 (50%) from the field.

Forward Isabelle Bourne led NU with 20 points to go with five rebounds. She was a big reason why the Huskers went into halftime with a three-point lead. Forward Alexis Markowski finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Nebraska opened the second half on a 10-2 run to extend its lead to 11. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley erupted in the third quarter with 13 points on 4 of 4 shooting. She was also 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Shelley finished with 17 points and five assists.

With the combination of a more consistent offense and an active defense, Nebraska was able to go into the fourth quarter up by 17.

The improved third quarter was especially needed for the Huskers, who struggled to generate anything on offense in the first half and continually hurt themselves. At halftime, the Huskers had 10 turnovers.

The first half was much of the same for Northwestern, but its poor play continued in the second half. And that was difference in the game.

The fourth quarter saw the Huskers cool down, but their defense remained strong.

The Wildcats mustered 32 second-half points while the Huskers scored 43.

Next up for the Huskers is the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, March 2 through 6. With Sunday's win, Nebraska clinched the sixth seed and will play either the 11th or 14th seed March 3.

