Nebraska cruises past UT Martin for opening-round win in WNIT

Nebraska handled Tennessee-Martin 72-46 to move onto the second round of the WNIT. The Huskers will play either Louisiana or Colorado on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Guard Ashley Scoggin and forward Issie Bourne had 13 points each. Bourne went 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Whitney Brown scored 12 points, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in her first career start. Mi’Cole Cayton had 10 points, and Bella Cravens had a team-high 14 rebounds.

UT Martin's Chelsey Perry, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Perry scorched the Huskers in the first quarter with 11 of the Skyhawks' 19 points. The 6-foot-2 forward shot 3 of 8 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Bourne and Annika Stewart were NU’s leading scorers in the first quarter with six and five points, respectively. The Huskers shot 7 of 16 from the field but drained just 1 of 7 3-pointers.

After a high-scoring first quarter, both teams cooled off offensively. Nebraska outscored UT Martin 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-24 lead into the break.