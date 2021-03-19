Nebraska cruises past UT Martin for opening-round win in WNIT

Nebraska handled Tennessee-Martin 72-46 to move onto the second round of the WNIT. The Huskers will play either Louisiana or Colorado on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Guard Ashley Scoggin and forward Issie Bourne had 13 points each. Bourne went 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Whitney Brown scored 12 points, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in her first career start. Mi’Cole Cayton had 10 points, and Bella Cravens had a team-high 14 rebounds.
UT Martin's Chelsey Perry, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Perry scorched the Huskers in the first quarter with 11 of the Skyhawks' 19 points. The 6-foot-2 forward shot 3 of 8 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Bourne and Annika Stewart were NU’s leading scorers in the first quarter with six and five points, respectively. The Huskers shot 7 of 16 from the field but drained just 1 of 7 3-pointers.
After a high-scoring first quarter, both teams cooled off offensively. Nebraska outscored UT Martin 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 29-24 lead into the break.
Both teams had large scoring droughts in the second quarter. NU's lasted two and four minutes, and the Skyhawks had two baskets in the quarter and two four-minute droughts.
Sam Haiby, who averages 17.3 points per game, scored her first points of the first half with nine seconds left.
Nebraska unleashed on the Skyhawks in the third quarter. NU outscored UT Martin 24-10 and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc in the third quarter.
Brown drained 3-pointers to put the Huskers up by 10 with 6:45 remaining. UT Martin scored its first basket of the half when Maddie Waldrop drained a shot with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
The Huskers outscored the Skyhawks 45-22 in the second half.
