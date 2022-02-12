Nebraska dominates from start to finish in win over Illinois

The Huskers got off to a 9-0 start and never looked back.
After a disappointing offensive performance on Thursday night against Ohio State, the Nebraska women's basketball team (18-6, 7-6 in the Big Ten) came back in a big way offensively, beating Illinois (6-14, 1-8) 82-63 Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska was led by sophomore guard Jaz Shelley who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five 3-pointers. Junior forward Bella Cravens notched her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne finished with 19 points and seven boards. She scored 10 of Nebraska’s first 12 points and helped the Huskers jump to a 14-2 lead to open up the game.
“Issie played really confident to start the game,” head coach Amy Williams said on her postgame show. “I thought she established herself, both inside and out.”
Bourne said it was important to have a good start to the game, especially with the Huskers getting off to slow starts recently.
“I’m just trying to do my part in that area, to come out guns blazing,” she said after the game.
Nebraska dominated the first quarter of play. The Huskers hit 9 of 18 from the field and controlled the defensive side of the ball in the first frame. NU led 25-11 after the first quarter.
The second quarter proved to be no different, with the Huskers further extending their lead to 23 at one point in the second quarter. The Huskers shot even better from the field, 60% (9-15), in the second frame and went into halftime up 45-26.
Nebraska opened the second half with two 3-pointers from Shelley to extend the Huskers lead to 21. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski, who had foul trouble in NU's lost to Ohio State, picked up her fourth personal foul early in the third quarter and had to sit for much of the quarter. Even with the Huskers leading scorer on the bench, Nebraska continued to hum on both sides of the ball.
Every time Illinois was able to string a few baskets together Nebraska answered back to keep the Fighting Illini at bay.
Cravens continued her good play from the first half and helped keep the Nebraska lead in double digits with strong defense, offense and rebounding. With Bourne and Markowski in foul trouble, Craven’s impact was even more important.
Nebraska ended the third quarter up 64-44 The Fighting Illini were able to open the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to cut the Husker led to 64-55. Shelley hit another 3 to extend the lead to 12. Illinois was not able to threaten Nebraska after that.
After a hectic stretch of play and three straight road tests, rest will be important for the players before their upcoming games, Williams said.
“Just get back to Lincoln and just let them really crash, relax and kind of rest and recover,” she said.
The Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday to take on No. 7 Indiana at 6 p.m.