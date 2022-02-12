Nebraska dominates from start to finish in win over Illinois

The second quarter proved to be no different, with the Huskers further extending their lead to 23 at one point in the second quarter. The Huskers shot even better from the field, 60% (9-15), in the second frame and went into halftime up 45-26.

Nebraska opened the second half with two 3-pointers from Shelley to extend the Huskers lead to 21. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski, who had foul trouble in NU's lost to Ohio State, picked up her fourth personal foul early in the third quarter and had to sit for much of the quarter. Even with the Huskers leading scorer on the bench, Nebraska continued to hum on both sides of the ball.

Every time Illinois was able to string a few baskets together Nebraska answered back to keep the Fighting Illini at bay.

Cravens continued her good play from the first half and helped keep the Nebraska lead in double digits with strong defense, offense and rebounding. With Bourne and Markowski in foul trouble, Craven’s impact was even more important.

Nebraska ended the third quarter up 64-44 The Fighting Illini were able to open the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to cut the Husker led to 64-55. Shelley hit another 3 to extend the lead to 12. Illinois was not able to threaten Nebraska after that.