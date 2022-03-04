Nebraska downs Michigan in a 'tough, gritty' Big Ten tournament quarterfinal

Blood trickled down Nebraska forward Bella Cravens’ cheek, courtesy of an elbow from Michigan All-American Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon unintentionally hit Cravens going for a rebound, but the sight told the story: The No. 10 Wolverines packed a physical defense for its revenge game against NU in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. And with a big run in the second quarter, Michigan looked to knock out the Huskers.

NU responded in the third quarter. The Wolverines answered in the fourth.

And, finally, after 39 fouls and 12 proverbial rounds, Nebraska won 76-73 to advance to the semifinal against Iowa.

In a game that sometimes resembled football more than basketball, NU (24-7) had four players — Allison Weidner, Jaz Shelley, Annika Stewart and Sam Haiby — score in double figures; Haiby and Weidner scored 16 apiece. Hillmon (18 points, 12 rebounds), Leigha Brown (16 points) and freshman Laila Phelia (19 points) paced the 22-6 Wolverines, the tourney's third seed.

At game’s end, sixth-seeded Nebraska used a 15-7 run to turn a 66-61 deficit into a three-point win. With a chance to win the game in final seven seconds, Michigan had an inbounds pass under the basket intercepted by freshman forward Alexis Markowski. After a foul, Weidner made two free throws to give NU a three-point lead.

“It was just a tough, gritty performance,” coach Amy Williams said on BTN after the game.

The Huskers started Friday night where they left off Thursday — hot.

In a 26-point first quarter, NU hit 9 of 14 shots — 4 of 6 from 3 — with eight points coming from reserve forward Stewart, who had 11 points since the start of February. Michigan defenders struggled to slow Nebraska’s transition offense during the opening 10 minutes while making 6 of 17 shots.

NU grew its lead to 28-14 early in the second quarter.

Then Michigan’s defense, using a “high hedge” of two defenders each time Shelley called for a screen, started to assert itself. The Wolverines smothered Shelley and Sam Haiby 10 feet outside the 3-point line and prevented the Huskers from starting their offense.

Nebraska scored six points in the second quarter — and committed seven turnovers. Referees called five more fouls on NU than Michigan, as well, as Brown and Hillmon each had 10 first-half points. UM's 22-4 run to end the half was punctuated by Emily Kiser’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Michigan led 36-32 at half.

Nebraska answered quickly in the third quarter with a 7-1 run capped by a Shelley 3-pointer. Midway through the third, MiCole Cayton’s five straight points, plus two Shelley free throws, rebuilt NU’s lead to 54-47 before the Wolverines cut that advantage to 56-52 by the end of the quarter.

Next up are the Hawkeyes, who beat NU twice in the regular season. Saturday's semifinal is set to start at approximately 5 p.m.

Before the game, Nebraska players got a visit from Cincinnati Bengals coach and former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor, who was on hand Thursday night to watch the Huskers.

“I see a team that plays with more energy than their opponent, they play for each other more than they opponent does,” Taylor told the team in a Twitter video released by NU.

