Nebraska downs Michigan through blood, sweat and tears in Big Ten quarterfinal

Blood trickled down the cheek of forward Bella Cravens, courtesy of an elbow from Michigan All-American Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon unintentionally hit Cravens during a rebound, but the sight told the story: The No. 10 Wolverines packed a physical punch for its revenge game against NU in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal. With a big second-quarter run, Michigan looked to knock out the Huskers.

In previous years, Nebraska might have stayed on the canvas. Not Friday night.

After 39 combined fouls, 42 free throws and eight lead changes over 12 proverbial rounds, the Huskers won 76-73 to advance to Saturday’s semifinal against Iowa.

“Really intense,” said freshman guard Allison Weidner, who scored 16 and hit two late free throws for the final margin.

“We knew it was going to be a fight the whole way through,” said junior guard Sam Haiby who also scored 16, including nine in the fourth quarter. “We fought the whole time, faced a lot of adversity, but I'm really proud of how we finished up the game tonight.”

Yes, adversity. The officiating in particular. Haiby wasn’t afraid in the postgame press conference to mention it.

NU (24-7) picked up one more foul than Michigan (22-6) and shot two more free throws. But as a number of Nebraska players were called for touch fouls — and a number of scrums in the paint went without notice — the frustration showed on Husker faces, particularly that of coach Amy Williams, who emulated on the sideline the exaggerated gestures of former Husker/current Wolverine Leigha Brown, who scored 16 points but couldn’t corral an inbounds pass late when UM trailed 74-73 and had a chance to win.

Whistles — or the lack of — altered the game significantly in the second quarter, when Michigan used a 22-4 run to turn a 28-14 deficit into a 36-32 halftime lead with stingy defense and robust rebounding. NU had seven turnovers, six fouls and six points in the quarter. If Friday night initially resembled Nebraska’s 21-point win over Michigan in January, the second quarter resembled all those times the Huskers struggled to match a Big Ten heavyweight’s intensity.

“We went into the locker room and we knew that wasn't Nebraska basketball,” Haiby said. “We had to bounce back. Just kind of had to refocus. Coach came in, calmed us down.”

It showed.

Nebraska answered in the third quarter with a 7-1 run capped by a Jaz Shelley 3-pointer. Midway through the third, MiCole Cayton’s five straight points, plus two Shelley free throws, rebuilt NU’s lead to 54-47 before the Wolverines cut that advantage to 56-52 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, ref whistles emerged again. NU committed six fouls, and eight Michigan free throws helped carve out a 67-61 Wolverine lead with 5:39 left.

That’s when Haiby, who typically reserves her biggest moments for fourth quarter, had a signature stretch. Over 58 seconds, she hit two layups to cut the deficit to 67-65. She hit another to make 71-69. Her biggest play came with 90 seconds left, when she drew a foul in the air, hit a layup and splashed a free throw to complete the three-point play. That gave Nebraska a 74-73 lead, and turned out to be the game-winner.

“Knowing that it's going to be a dog fight, I needed to be strong,” Haiby said.

Brown missed a layup for Michigan with 1:00 left. Husker freshman Alexis Markowski — four points, nine rebounds and four turnovers against the Hillmon — missed a shot with 27 seconds left. Michigan had the ball to win.

After Markowski forced a tie-up with eight seconds left, she got a steal with seven seconds to go.

“We needed a defensive stop,” Williams said of Markowski. “She comes over and just ties up the ball with an All-American post player down there and made a huge play on the baseline.”

Weidner was fouled with five seconds left and hit two free throws.

“Sam and Alexis kind of got me a little calmed down, pretty composed and (I) just shifted my mindset and I just went to the line with confidence,” Weidner said. “And once I saw the first one go through I was pretty confident with my second free throw.”

The three-point advantage effectively removed Hillmon, who rarely shoots 3s, as a scoring option. Michigan turned to Emily Kiser, a 21.6% 3-point shooter who launched an airball.

Nebraska celebrated on the court with hugs and smiles. In the locker room, according to NU video on Twitter, Williams said it was the proudest she’d ever been of a team.

“I'm just proud of the adversity that we overcame throughout the game and just the way we leaned in and had different people stepping up,” Williams said in her postgame press conference.

She mentioned Annika Stewart, who scored 12 off of the bench, and Cravens, who logged 22 minutes — most of those with a stitched-up eye — because Markowski and Issie Bourne were saddled with foul trouble.

Unlike Thursday night’s rout of Illinois — when Shelley set a school record for 3s and Markowski scored at will — Nebraska couldn’t play its usual brand of beautiful basketball. It had to win ugly. Blood, sweat, a few tears.

Beating Iowa, which defeated Northwestern on Friday night, will take all of that and then some.

NU has lost five straight to the Hawkeyes. Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark has averaged 34 points, 9.3 assists and 8.8 rebounds in four games against the Huskers. Stop Clark, stop Iowa.

That’s a tall task. But Friday night, Nebraska proved it could take a big Michigan punch.

“Obviously, there were a lot of lead changes and it was pretty physical out there,” Weidner said, “but we just stuck together, leaned on each other, and got the W.”

Pregame with Bengals coach Zac Taylor

Before the game, Nebraska players got a visit from Cincinnati Bengals coach and former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor, who was on hand Thursday night to watch the Huskers.

“I see a team that plays with more energy than their opponent, they play for each other more than they opponent does,” Taylor told the team in a Twitter video released by NU.

