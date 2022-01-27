Nebraska downs Wisconsin, matching largest margin of victory in Big Ten game

Matching its largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game, NU emptied its bench in the first half — 12 players in all — and was able to rest some starters in the fourth quarter.

Sam Haiby, returning from a shoulder injury suffered two weeks ago, finished with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Scoggin scored nine on three 3-pointers. Shelley had five points, nine assists and nine rebounds on Australia Night, when NU celebrated its three Aussie players, including Shelley, whose parents got to see her play in person for the first time since she came to college.

“It was cool,” Shelley said. “I haven’t heard the (Australian) anthem in a little while now.”

Wisconsin was led by Sydney Hilliard (16 points) and Julie Pospisilova (12).

Continuing a hot streak started at Iowa 10 days ago, Markowski made her first 3-pointer and scored NU’s first seven points. A layup from Haiby prompted a Wisconsin timeout four minutes and 14 seconds into the game. A Haiby 3 — part of a 14-0 run over six minutes of the first quarter — pushed the Husker lead to 13-4. It grew to 19-6 before the Badgers, who missed badly all seven of their 3-point attempts in the opening 10 minutes, finished on a 4-0 run to end the quarter.