Nebraska earns No. 8 seed at NCAA tournament; 'I couldn’t be more proud'

LINCOLN — There was much excitement and relief inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night as the Nebraska women’s team learned its NCAA tournament fate.

“We’re incredibly excited to know who, when and where,” coach Amy Williams said after NU’s Selection Sunday party at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska, 24-8 and 11-7 in the Big Ten, will be headed to Louisville for the first round as a No. 8 seed.

The Huskers will take on No. 9 seed Gonzaga (26-6, 15-2 West Coast Conference) on Friday. Gonzaga enters as the WCC champs after defeating BYU in the title game. The Bulldogs are 25th in the NET rankings, just behind Nebraska (23).

“Our focus will be solely on Gonzaga and trying to learn as much as we possibly can about them,” Williams said.

Joining the Husker players and coaches was a gathering of fans who came to cheer on team Red one last time inside PBA.

“It was great to have them there,” co-team captain Isabelle Bourne said. “They’ve been our biggest supporters and have helped us get some of our top-10 wins in PBA.”

Before the selection show on ESPN — which was shown on the big screen inside the arena — players, coaches and administrators addressed the crowd.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts — while admitting he doesn’t know much about women’s basketball — said this Husker team has all the intangibles.

“I love this team,” he said. “To be honest with you, I don’t know a lot about women’s basketball. But what I do know is about effort, I know about toughness, I know about grit, I know about togetherness, and I know about discipline and fundamentals. This team has it.”

Williams, who is in her sixth year leading the program, which is back in the tourney for a second time during her tenure, said this year’s team is hard to put into words.

“Watching the joy on their faces as they are celebrating each other’s successes," she said. "I couldn’t be more proud, I am just so ... almost emotional about how much this group means to me and how much they mean to each other.”

Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who was part of Oregon’s Sweet 16 team in 2021 but missed two games due to injury, said this feels like going to the tournament for the first time.

“I wouldn’t want to go to the NCAA tournament with anyone else,” Shelley said.

If Nebraska can get past Gonzaga in the round of 64, it would take on the winner of No. 1 seed Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany. Louisville is coached by Jeff Walz, a Nebraska assistant from 1997 to 2001.

But for now, the Huskers are focused on preparing for Friday’s matchup against Gonzaga.

NU is on spring break this week, making preparations for the tournament easier for coaches and players.

“We have a little more flexibility this week than we normally do with some of our preparation and work and films and things like that,” Williams said. “But, yeah, other than that, it’s going to be pretty much business as usual.”

Before stepping away from the microphone that was set up near midcourt inside PBA, Alberts offered a parting thought to the team sitting in front of him.

“Just remember one thing,” he said. “Passion has a funny way of trumping logic.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.