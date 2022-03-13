Nebraska earns No. 8 seed at NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — For the second time in the Amy Williams era, the Nebraska women's basketball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

This time, in front of a watch party at Pinnacle Bank Arena, NU learned that it earned a No. 8 seed and will open the tournament against No. 9 seed Gonzaga on Friday.

Louisville is the top seed in the pod and will host the first and second rounds.

The Huskers (24-8) finished sixth in the Big Ten regular season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the league tournament.

This will be the Huskers' second NCAA tournament appearance under coach Amy Williams, who receives a $62,675 bonus, or 10% of her overall bonus, for making the tournament. Williams can earn more if Nebraska makes the Sweet 16, Final Four or wins the national title.

NU last qualified in 2018, when it fell in the first round to Arizona State. The Huskers last won a NCAA Tournament game in 2014, a first-round victory over Fresno State. Since then, Nebraska is 0-3.

As a coach, Williams has never won in the NCAA Tournament.

Two of NU's players, both transfers, have though. Guard Mi'Cole Cayton was part of a California team that played in three straight NCAA Tournaments, while guard Jaz Shelley was part of Oregon's Sweet 16 team in 2021, although she missed two games due to injury.

