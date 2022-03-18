 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska falls to Gonzaga in first round of the NCAA tournament

Nebraska's NCAA tournament run ended in the first round on Friday as the eighth-seeded Huskers fell to No. 9 seed Gonzaga 68-55 at Louisville.

Nebraska maintained the lead throughout most of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs came out hot in the second, seizing control with a 3-pointer by Eliza Hollingsworth and not relinquishing it for the remainder of the game.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 20 points. The Bulldogs had four in double figures led by Kayleigh Truong with 20.

Nebraska finished the season 24-9, while Gonzaga (27-6) moves on to face the winner of the first-round matchup between Louisville and Albany.  

0 Comments

Tags

