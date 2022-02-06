Nebraska falls to Maryland after struggling in decisive first half

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland was Maryland. And Nebraska, as it often is against Maryland, wasn’t near its best.

The result: Husker women’s basketball got beat 80-65 Sunday afternoon and the team’s two top guards, Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby, combined for almost as many turnovers (five) as points (six).

In a decisive first half, NU struggled to handle any aspect of the Terrapin defense — be it backcourt pressure or the screen-switching man defense as 12 first-half turnovers turned into 19 Maryland points. And a 2-for-15 shooting performance in the second quarter allowed the Terps to extend a 26-11 first-quarter lead to 43-20 by the break.

“I thought we were really tentative in the first half, just not thinking aggressive,” coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “They pulled us out of what we want to do.”

Nebraska (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten) has never beaten Maryland, the queens of Big Ten basketball. The reason often boils down to NU’s deficiency in speed, athleticism and length to the ultra-talented Terrapins.

The Huskers can’t consistently drive by defenders or get any oxygen for in-rhythm 3s, so possessions devolve into rushed, off-balanced drives to the rim or, in one second-quarter sequence, six short passes outside the 3-point arc that resulted at the expiration of the shot clock in a 26-foot airball.

“We really did not handle Maryland and their pressure — and the way they switch screens — well at all,” Williams said. “I just thought the pressure kept us from doing what we do — getting paint touches, post feeds. I thought we were so consumed with what was happening with the defense right in front of us that we weren’t able to see what we needed and get the presence in the paint that we really wanted and needed in this ballgame.

“Credit Maryland’s defense, but that was certainly not a good start.”

Without five-star point guard Ashley Owusu, No. 17 Maryland (17-6, 9-3) wasn’t a model of offensive efficiency, either, shooting 39.1% from the floor. But it made 18 free throws and got 23 points from Chloe Bibby, 10 from Diamond Miller and 15 points and 16 rebounds from Angel Reese, who picked up a technical foul after expressing frustration at aggressive defense from Alexis Markowski, who finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

“No. 40 is a great big, she’s a freshman, so she’s going to be great as time comes along,” Reese said of Markowski on the BTN+ broadcast.

Markowski held her own on the defensive end but, over the first 2½ quarters, rarely got entry passes into the paint because Maryland’s tall, fronting defenders denied them. That left the Husker guards to make shots. Ashley Scoggin splashed six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points.

But Shelley and Haiby, who often defer to teammates against lesser foes, combined to make 1 of 16 shots. Shelley, shooting 25.9% from 3 in league play, missed five more trios Sunday. Williams briefly sat both of them for the latter half of the third quarter in favor of Allison Weidner and Ruby Porter, who combined for 13 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.

“It was a tough night, obviously there,” Williams said of Haiby and Shelley’s play.

NU next plays Thursday at No. 23 Ohio State, which hosts Rutgers on Monday night, as part of a three-game road trip.