Nebraska falls to No. 22 Iowa, despite support from large crowd of Husker fans

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball’s largest crowd of the year wasn’t quite enough to fuel the Huskers to back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. On Sunday, Nebraska fell 95-86 to No. 22 Iowa.

The Huskers trailed for much of the game but remained within striking distance even as the Hawkeyes made two-thirds of their shots through much of the first three quarters.

Nebraska finally took a 79-78 lead with 6:30 remaining in the game off a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin to cap a 7-0 run. But the Hawkeyes quickly wrested back control with a 10-2 run. Soon after, Monika Cziznano landed the final blow with back-to-back layups to go up eight.

Junior guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 20 points as three other Huskers scored at least 12.

Nebraska shot 40% compared to 62% for Iowa but managed to stay in the game by dominating the offensive glass and the turnover battle.

The Huskers will have a chance to avenge their loss shortly as they visit the Hawkeyes next Sunday. Before then, they’ll head to Bloomington to take on Indiana on Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.