Nebraska gets signature win of the season in upset of No. 5 Indiana

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better time to have its signature win of the season.
Nebraska (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) took down the Big Ten-leading and No. 5-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) 72-55 on Monday night in front of a raucous crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This is Nebraska’s second win against a ranked opponent this season. The first came against No. 8 Michigan on Jan. 4. This is also the first win against an AP top five team since Dec. 20, 2009, when the Huskers beat No. 5 LSU.
“The emotions are just — it’s hard to describe — it’s just rewarding, is what it is.” coach Amy Williams said. “I think, for me, it’s just rewarding because this team has worked hard, and they’ve been working hard to get over the hump (against) one of those teams that is really respected as one of the best in the country.”
Leading the Nebraska upset was junior guard Sam Haiby with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley added 14 points in the upset.
Nebraska shot 28-61 (45.9%) and held the Hoosiers to 23-72 (31.9%).
With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, freshman guard Allison Weidner launched a three-pointer that looked too strong, yet it was the perfect shot. It hit the center of the backboard and fell through the hoop.
It symbolized a night of everything going right for the Big Red.
After a slow offensive start by Nebraska, it looked like Indiana would run away with the game, but a 14-4 run by the Huskers, sparked by six points from Weidner, helped propel them. By the end of the first quarter, the teams were even at 18-18.
“Allison definitely kept us in the game there,” Haiby said. "We know how good she is attacking the basket."
Weidner finished the night with 11 points on 5-7 shooting.
Nebraska then jumped out to a 5-0 run to open the second quarter, before the offense stalled for a few minutes. Indiana evened the score at 24-24, before the Huskers went on a 10-2 run to end the half, capped off by a Shelley three.
The eight-point lead made the game feel closer than it was. The Huskers shot 4-11 from the free throw line in the first half.
The Huskers opened the second half poised to continue extending their lead, and they did just that. After a couple three-pointers by sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, Nebraska found itself up 44-32.
A 7-0 run by Indiana cut that lead, but strong defensive play by freshman forward Alexis Markowski, which included a block, kept Nebraska in the lead entering the final quarter.
“We knew if we played really good defense tonight, we would end up winning the game,” she said. “That was our mindset the whole night.”
Markowski finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
In the fourth quarter — what was arguably Nebraska’s biggest of the season — the offense came out slow, but the Husker defense kept the same intensity it played with all night.
Once the offense got going, Haiby was leading the charge.
The fourth-year guard’s 10 fourth-quarter points got the offense, and PBA, going.
“I’m not gonna lie, Issie looked me in the eyes and said, "It’s the fourth quarter, it’s your time, this is what you do best,' " Haiby said.
A 17-0 run helped extend the Husker lead to 69-48, and Indiana could never climb out of the hole.
Indiana was led by senior guard Grace Berger with 20 points and three rebounds.
On defense, Nebraska held Indiana without a field goal for the first 7:45 seconds of the quarter.
For a Husker team that desperately needed a win against a top opponent, this was the perfect time.
“I think this is something, right now, that people should take notice," Williams said after the game.
With postseason play around the quarter, she said this win helps build Nebraska's résumé.
“We feel like we are able to show that we can compete with the best teams in the country,” she said. “We want to just keep doing that.”
The Huskers are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Penn State.