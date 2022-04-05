Nebraska guard Whitney Brown enters the transfer portal

LINCOLN — Nebraska women's basketball guard Whitney Brown — a walk-on who played key support role the last two seasons — has entered her name in the transfer portal, NU coach Amy Williams confirmed Tuesday night.

Brown, who graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School, appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 1.5 points per game and serving as part of NU’s bench crew that celebrated big plays. Her playing time was dashed considerably by the arrival of Jaz Shelley from Oregon and freshman Allison Weidner.

Brown played more as a true freshman, appearing in 26 games and averaging 3.2 points per game. She had one start in the WNIT, scoring 12 points in a win over UT-Martin.

She’s the fourth player to leave the program since the end of the season, joining MiCole Cayton and Bella Cravens in the transfer portal. Ruby Porter chose to go home to Australia.

