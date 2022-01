Nebraska has second straight game postponed because of COVID

LINCOLN - A second straight game on the Nebraska women’s basketball schedule has been postponed due to COVID cases inside the NU program.

The Huskers’ Sunday afternoon game at Illinois will be rescheduled at a later date or declared a no contest if the teams and the Big Ten cannot find a date.

Illinois will now play Iowa instead.

A revised Big Ten rule states that teams can have a postponement if they have fewer than seven players available due to injury or COVID cases. NU played Sunday in a loss to Iowa without guard Sam Haiby - who has a shoulder injury - and guard Jaz Shelley, who was in Covid protocol.

